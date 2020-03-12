Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market is Touching New Level with Top Key Players:WGL Energy Services,Engie,Bernhard Energy Solutions,Enel X,Edison Energy,Solarus,?rsted,Smartwatt,Contemporary Energy Solutions,EDF Renewable Energy,GE,Siemens,Enertika

Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market is Touching New Level with Top Key Players:WGL Energy Services,Engie,Bernhard Energy Solutions,Enel X,Edison Energy,Solarus,?rsted,Smartwatt,Contemporary Energy Solutions,EDF Renewable Energy,GE,Siemens,EnertikaMarch 12, 2020
In its basic form, energy as a service is the idea that an outside service company guarantees the building’s future energy costs. If the building uses more energy than predicted, the service company is responsible for the difference. But if the building uses less energy than contracted, the service company profits. From the building owner?s perspective, it?s a way to manage overhead electricity costs that fluctuate by time-of-day rates and demand peaks, and fossil fuel costs that fluctuate throughout the year. For the service company, it is a way to be creative in energy supply and management, and an incentive for efficiency improvement.
Top Key Players:
WGL Energy Services
Engie
Bernhard Energy Solutions
Enel X
Edison Energy
Solarus
?rsted
Smartwatt
Contemporary Energy Solutions
EDF Renewable Energy
GE
Siemens
Enertika
Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Generation
Operation & Maintenance
Energy efficiency & optimization
Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Commercial
