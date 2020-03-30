Empty Capsules Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Empty capsules are stable shells that contain encapsulate medicines, which are administered in a variety of dosage forms. Empty capsules are of two types in the market namely, gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules. Of these, the vegetable/non-gelatin capsules are expected to witness considerable demand in the coming years. This is attributed to the preference for the same among the consumers due to its natural or non-animal origin.

The key factors that boost the growth of the global empty capsules market include growth in popularity of capsules over other drug delivery forms and an increase in strategic collaborations between empty capsule suppliers and gelatin manufacturers. In addition, rapid advancements in capsule delivery technologies are set to supplement the market growth. However, ethical concerns, price fluctuations regarding gelatin material, and stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to hamper the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs is Expected to Witness a Healthy CAGR

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are highly prevalent globally. According to the American Heart Association 2018 data, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death, accounting for more than 17.9 million deaths per year in 2015, a number that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030.

Empty capsules are useful in masking the taste of cardiac therapy drugs. This prevents the patient from feeling nauseated. Hence as prevalence of CVDs increase, the demand for cardiac therapy drugs will also increase. This factor will positively impact the empty capsules market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

The large share of this region is due to the rising preference for capsule-based nutraceutical formulations. Since these nutraceuticals help in the prevention of major health problems, such as obesity, cancer, and arthritis, there has been an increase in the consumption of these nutraceuticals. Since capsules are the most preferred solid oral dosage forms, the demand for empty capsules in the nutraceutical industry is high in this region.

About 71% of US adults or more than 170 million Americans have been reported as taking dietary supplements, according to the most recent annual survey conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). The 2016 CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements found that the five most popular supplements are the multivitamin (taken by 75% of supplement users), vitamin D (37%), vitamin C (34%), calcium (29%), and vitamin B/B complex (24%).

Moreover, the North American countries of the United States (US) and Canada have a developed and well-structured health care system. These systems also encourage research and development. These policies encourage global players to enter the US and Canada. As a result, these countries enjoy the presence of many global market players. As high demand is met by the presence of global players in the region, the market is further expected to increase.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of the empty capsules are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

