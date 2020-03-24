Emergency Management and Incident Management Market 2025

Global Emergency Management and Incident Management Market: Snapshot

The global emergency management and incident management market is expected to see the increased integration of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication technologies and sensors in new-age devices. The capability of new-generation sensing technologies to provide real-time analysis and management of risks related to natural and premeditated risks is expected to compel government bodies to replace ageing and obsolete technologies with the ones with smart sensing capabilities. Sensor-enabled devices are expected to form the crux of future emergency management and incident management solutions.

Provision of reliable, cost-effective, reliable, consistent, and synoptic information regarding natural and anthropogenic incidents, remote sensing devices could improve the way important emergency and incident management issues are analyzed and acted upon. Moreover, advances in hardware/software integration and real-time data acquisition could be used to improve the control and monitoring of emergency vehicles with the help of fixed or moving sensors.

With advances in the area, the market is expected to witness products and devices using inexpensive and fully integrated sensor systems capable of enhancing the way mobile emergency assets are managed. Moreover, attempts at establishing distributed global networks of sensors for sharing hazard monitoring and emergency management data among network devices are expected to increase. Such distributed networks of sensors are expected to witness increased adoption across a variety of emergency and incident management applications such as critical infrastructure protection and flood detection. For sensor-based emergency and incident management technologies to become mainstream, vast developments in the areas of web sensor architecture design and field deployment for scalability and system interoperability will be required.

Emergency Management and Incident Management Market: Brief Account

Emergency management and incident management refers to planning, preparing, attenuating, and reacting to emergencies such as natural calamities. Primary responders and government authorities have employed technologically advanced solutions to combat emergencies. Such solutions and systems include detection systems, communication technologies, surveillance systems, radars, and early warning systems, which assist in planning for emergencies and natural calamities. These dedicated systems and solutions can also be employed before, during, and after the occurrence of emergencies or disasters.

Furthermore, these systems assist in detecting any suspicious activities by terrorists. Companies offering these services are working in tandem with government organizations to develop and implement solutions that will help the latter in minimizing the damage caused by calamities. With increasing rules and regulations of the government worldwide, the emergency management and incident management market is gaining immense popularity.

Emergency Management and Incident Management Market: Inclusive Insights

Factors such as dynamic climatic conditions, rising natural calamities, government emphasis on safety policies, frequent terror attacks, and home violence are a few reasons behind the growth of the emergency management and incident management market. Although emergency management solutions are being implemented in several areas, majority of the solutions have either become obsolete or are running on outdated technologies. The emergency management and incident management market is presently ripe with several Tier 1 companies, offering technologically advanced and sophisticated solutions.

A favorable trend has been noticed in the adoption of emergency management and incident management solutions as key vendors and numerous government organizations across the globe are investing heavily and working towards offering technologically advanced and sophisticated solutions to provide protection and security during the occurrence of natural calamities or emergencies.

Emergency Management and Incident Management Market: Key Segments

The emergency management and incident management market is divided on the basis of communication technologies, professional services, type of system and platform, type of end users, and simulation tools. Communication technologies include vehicle-ready gateways, emergency response radars, satellite phones, and first respondents. Professional services include EOC design and integration, training and simulation, emergency operation design, consulting and public information system.

Types of systems include geospatial technologies, web-based solutions, earthquake warning systems, weather monitoring systems, tsunami warning systems, HAZMAT technologies, mass notification, surveillance system, monitoring systems, and warning systems. Geospatial solutions aid in pointing out the precise location of any natural calamity and are in high demand.

Types of end users include power plants, hospitals, manufacturing sector, government agencies, and enterprises. Simulation tools comprise hazard proliferation, evacuation simulation, and traffic simulation tools. By creating real-time situations, simulation tools assist in planning and preparing, and help in training and educating people for emergencies and natural calamities.

Emergency Management and Incident Management Market: Key Market Players

Key players in the emergency management and incident management market include Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Guardly Corp., Siemens AG, Cassidian, Environmental System Research Institute, Honeywell International, Motorola Solutions, Northrop Grumman, Intergraph Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Tata Consultancy Services, and VT MAK.

