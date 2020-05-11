Emergency Light Sticks Market Dynamic Demand, Growth, Strategies and Forecast 2029



San Francisco, CA, February 28, 2020: The chemiluminescent emergency light sticks will dominate the product type segment of global emergency light sticks market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029, notes Transparency Market Research. The dominance would be owed to high functionality. It is important to note here that not only are these low maintenance, and easy to use, they are also affordable and waterproof, making them suitable for use for a number of purposes. However, a major use of chemiluminescent emergency light sticks is noted in the military and defense sector, and law enforcement domain. Additionally, these are now used in emergency preparedness kits.

Moreover, industrial sub-segment in the end-user segment would contribute significantly to the growth of global emergency light sticks market owing to industries such as heavy industries, defense, and mining present in its fold. Here, need if for light sticks that would fit the bill for tactical operations. It is worth noting here that chemiluminescent emergency light sticks play a crucial role here.

Transparency Market Research States that overall the global emergency light sticks market is set to grow at a moderate pace over the forecast period. And, other than extensive use in defense operation, factors such as growing preference for outdoor recreational activities and adventure tourism, and demand from mining and related industries are set to push the market on a high growth trajectory. Furthermore, they are used in applications such as perimeter marking, personal safety lighting and hazardous area marking.

It is also worth noting here that in the year 2016, a huge section of 48.8% United States population was noted participating at least once in such activities. And, as per trends, the percentage is only set to grow over the forecast period. Some of the factors that are underlining this growth are increase in health consciousness, and growth in popularity of activities such as camping, hiking, and trekking. The trend is also being witnessed on a large scale in the European region.

North America to be A Prominent Force in the Growth of Global Emergency Light Sticks Market

A large part of the global emergency light sticks market growth would be accounted for by the North American region. It is also worth noting here that the United States of America is a major consumer of these light sticks, especially in the military and defense sector, contributing notably to the regional growth of the market. Also, increase in volume of construction, and mining activities would help the global emergency light sticks market grow over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to present global emergency light sticks market players with numerous opportunities for growth. China is set to play a remarkable role in the growth of this region. Additionally, the region is witnessing increase in demand for battery-operated emergency light sticks for use in search and rescue operations, law enforcement, and traffic.

Product Bundles to Hit the Global Emergency Light Sticks Market over the Forecast Period

The global emergency light sticks market’s vendor landscape is fairly consolidated with a few players holding the majority share. Owing to this factor, level of competition in the global Emergency Light Sticks Market is moderate. It is also worth noting that players are focusing on bundling light sticks with other ancillary supplies. The aim of such bundles is primarily to create emergency kits and these usually include supplies such as stations, stands, and magnetic bases. Key players include Ameriglo, Dorcy International, Energizer, Elikal Atlantic Glow, Ilumiglow, Life+Gear, Military Products, Northern, Nite Ize, Orion Safety Products, The Coleman Company, UST Brands, UV Paqlite, Cyalume, Ready America, Lumica, and Coghlan’s.

