Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Industry Growth and 2023 Market Research Forecast Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electrosurgical devices market consists of sales of electrosurgical devices and related services. Electrosurgical devices include surgical generators and electrosurgical instruments. Surgical generators include radiofrequency, ultrasonic, electrocautery, and argon plasma equipment. Electrosurgical instruments include monopolar, bipolar and ultrasonic instruments. These devices deliver high frequency electrical currents and voltages through an active electrode. They are used for cutting, sealing, and coagulating tissue during a variety of open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Increasing prevalence rate of chronic diseases, contributed significantly to the growth of the electrosurgical devices and equipment industry. The electrosurgical devices are used in the surgery of many life-threatening diseases such as skin cancer, small basal cell carcinomas, squamous cell carcinoma, wound surgery, skin surgery, non-cancerous moles, dentistry and others. There has been an increase in the number of skin diseases worldwide. For example, in the year 2019, according to one study conducted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, around 2,000 people in the USA are diagnosed with merkel cell carcinoma each year and this number rapidly increasing from past decades.

Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Electrosurgery Generators

2. Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories

3. Argon and Smoke Management Systems

By End User:

1. Hospitals

2. Specialized Clinics

3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Application:

1. General Surgery

2. Gynecology Surgery

3. Urologic Surgery

4. Orthopedic Surgery

5. Cardiovascular Surgery

6. Cosmetic Surgery

7. Neurosurgery

The Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The electrosurgical devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment market are

Bovie Medical Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic PLC

Smith and Nephew

