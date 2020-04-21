Electroencephalography Devices Market 2020 Insights by Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare, Compumedics Limited

Global Electroencephalography Devices Market By Product Type (MRI, CT, PET, EEG, EMG, MEG, TCD, ICP, Electrodes, Sensors, Gels, Cables), Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), Procedure (Invasive, Non-Invasive), Disease (TBI, Stroke, Dementia, Epilepsy),Indication(Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Aortic Valve Stenosis, Others), Device Type (8-Channel EEG, 21-Channel EEG, 32-Channel EEG, 64-Channel EEG, Others), Modality (Standalone, Portable), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global electroencephalography devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 15.74 billion by 2026, growing with a substantial rate of CAGR of 7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising occurrence of technological developments and growing incidence of traumatic brain injuries in the industry.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electroencephalography-devices-market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global electroencephalography devices market are Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare, Compumedics Limited, Medtronic, CASMED, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., BrainScope, NeuroWave Systems Inc., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Jordan NeuroScience, Inc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, HYCOR Biomedical, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Stallergenes Greer, Danaher, HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd and others.

Market Definition: Global Electroencephalography Devices Market

Electroencephalography devices are used to record electrical action produced by the human brain or neurological disorders in a person. EEG device comprises the usage of electrodes to track electrical signals in the person’s brain, and to check for abnormalities in acquired brain signals.

Market Drivers

Growing incidence of neurological disorders

Demand for EEG devices in hospitals and diagnostics centers

Market Restraints

High cost of complex brain monitoring devices and procedures

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Segmentation: Global Electroencephalography Devices Market

By Product Type

MRI scanners

CT scanners

PET scanners

Electroencephalography Devices (EEG)

Electromyography Devices (EMG)

MEG Devices

TCD Devices

Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)

Electrodes

Sensors

Gels

Cables

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By Procedure

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By Disease

TBI

Stroke

Dementia

Epilepsy

By Indication

Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)

Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD)

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Others

By Device Type

8-Channel EEG

21-Channel EEG

32-Channel EEG

64-Channel EEG

Others

By Modality

Standalone

Portable

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Want Full Report? Enquire Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-electroencephalography-devices-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, International companies like Tesla and facebook have successfully announced plans to develop Brain computer interface. BCI companies’ product portfolios in head-mounted devices, software, electrodes, BCI systems, and bio-sensors.BCI applications in entertainment/gaming, personal training, education, and daily activities

Competitive Analysis: Global Electroencephalography Devices Market

Global electroencephalography devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares electroencephalography devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global electroencephalography devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Table of Contents Available For this Market Download TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-electroencephalography-devices-market