ELECTRO-OPTIC MODULATORS MARKET 2020 INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS AND MANUFACTURERS EXPECTED TO GROW 11.0% CAGR BY 2025 | CONOPTICS, QUBIG GMBH, IXBLUE, THORLABS AND NEWPORT

The Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. The Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) market key players are Conoptics, QUBIG GmbH, iXBlue, Thorlabs, Newport, A.P.E, AdvR, Fastpulse Technology, EOSPACE.

Phase Modulators accounted for the largest market with about 61.49% of the Global consumption volume for Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.66% from 2017 to 2022. With over 51.71% share in the Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) market, Fiber Optics Sensors was the largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.12%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.

The average price of Electro-Optic Modulators (EOM) was gently lower year by year from 3283 USD/Unit in 2012 to 3065 USD/Unit in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 36.74% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Market Segment By Type –

• Polarization Modulators

• Amplitude Modulators

• Phase Modulators

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Fiber Optics Sensors

• Instrument and Industrial Systems

• Optical Telecommunications

• Space and Defense Applications

• Others

Light propagates at varying speeds dependent on a given material’s index of refraction. More specifically, it appears to slow down when it moves from an index of lower refraction like air into a medium with a higher refractive index. If we could somehow modify the the refractive index, we could thus control the propagation of light through a medium. One such phenomenon is the electro-optic effect that allows modifying the refractive index of a medium by subjecting it to an electric field.

Electro-optic modulators exploit this effect by sending an electric signal through a medium (typically a crystal) to shift the refractive index and therefore change properties of an incoming light beam.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

