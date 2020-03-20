ELECTRIC WATER PUMPS MARKET SIZE, SHARES, TYPES, SUPPLY DEMAND, TOP KEY PLAYERS –AISIN, CONTINENTAL, KSPG, GATES AND 2025 FORECAST RESEARCH

The Electric Water Pumps Market report then focuses on major industry players in Global, including company profiles, product images and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. The global electric water pump market can be segmented based on electric pump type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on electric pump type, the electric water pump market can be classified into primary electric pump and secondary electric pump.

• Bosch

• Aisin

• Continental

• KSPG

• Gates

Scope of Global Electric Water Pumps Market:

Europe and USA are the two largest production regions, in 2017, Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about 60%, North America is the second largest production region, it occupies about 24.6% market share; The Electric Water Pumps industry is relative concentrated industry, the largest five manufactures occupy about 89% market share.

The largest consumption regions are Europe and USA, the Europe occupies about 36.5% market share and the North America occupies about 31.52% market share in 2017; the consumption regions are relative dispersion.

The Electric Water Pumps’ production is mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America; the developing countries’ consumption mainly depends on import market.

In the future, the technology of Electric Water Pumps will be more and more mature, and the application regions will expand, it will have larger market share in the automotive battery. The future price will have great relationship with the power and frequency. China will be a potential market.

The worldwide market for Electric Water Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million US$ in 2024, from 650 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Market Segment By Type –

• 12V EWP

• 24V EWP

Market Segment By Application –

• Engine

• Turbocharger

• Battery

• Others

Electric water pump is activated by battery and motor only on demand for cooling. The just function minimizes the load on engine.

Electric water pumps are a part of a growing number of newer vehicles where higher efficiency engines are demanded. Aside from providing standard engine cooling, they reduce engine load and can be controlled by sensors to provide the necessary amount of coolant at any time. Some new vehicles even use up to three pumps for various systems, including cabin heating, turbocharger and battery system cooling.

