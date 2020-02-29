Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Report- Top Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Analysis 2020-2025

Electric vehicle (EV) polymers are the structural materials that which are used to increase the efficiency of EV’s by reducing the kerb weight of the vehicle. Being the only replacement to metals such as steel, aluminum, magnesium alloys, materials such as Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, PVC, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, etc. are likely to show tremendous demand in coming years.

With launch of new EV models in emerging economies, automotive manufacturers are constantly focusing on providing highly efficient electric vehicles by either reducing the weight of the car or by increasing the range of EV’s via battery expansion. Dual properties of plastic as an insulator as well as conductor has increased potential application of polymers in the EV market. Presently all petrol/diesel fueled cars are heavy and need huge weight reduction when converted to an electric drive system. In such cases, plastics/polymers come in picture and are likely to contribute noticeable share in manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The market is segmented on the basis of the materials. It is broadly categorized into two categories such as engineering plastics and elastomers. Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene are the types that comes under engineering plastics. Whereas, Synthetic Rubber, Natural Rubber are the elastomers.

Automotive manufactures concentrating on weight reduction to increase efficiency to act as a market entry position for polymer manufacturers, Cost comparison of fossil fuels with electric motors is a major marketing strategy by EV manufacturers, Stringent regulations on reduction of automotive emission to fuel EV polymer sales, Financial benefits from government for manufacturers as well as buyers of EV to promote market growth are some of the current market movements taking place. Regions like Middle East & Africa, Central & South America, Asia, Europe, North America are the key players in the Global electrical vehicles polymer market. With companies such as Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals, BASF SE, Solvay, Evonik Industries, Covestro being the major vendors.

Key Market Players

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Covestro

Solvay

SABIC

LG Chem

Evonik Industries

DSM Engineering Plastics

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Sumitomo Chemicals

Following is a detailed snapshot of most prominent segments in global electric vehicle polymers market:

Segmentation by Material: Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market

Engineering Plastics Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Polycarbonate Polyamide Polyurethane Polypropylene Others

Elastomers Natural Rubber Synthetic Rubber Others



Segmentation by components: Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market

Interior

Exterior

Powertrain

Regional Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicle Polymers

North America

Europe

Asia

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Movements

Financial benefits from government for manufacturers as well as buyers of EV to promote market growth

Stringent regulations on reduction of automotive emission to fuel EV polymer sales

Cost comparison of fossil fuels with electric motors is a major marketing strategy by EV manufacturers

Automotive manufactures concentrating on weight reduction to increase efficiency to act as a market entry position for polymer manufacturers

Key Questions Answered

Market valuation in terms of value and volume of the in global electric vehicle polymers market through the forecast span, 2019-25

Comprehensive market evaluation across major regions based on market segmentation

A thorough rundown on market dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, and opportunities

A clear analytical review of competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners, company as well as product portfolios

Major highlights on winning marketing strategies adopted by leading players

