Electric Trucks Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 54.0% With Major key Players Dongfeng, BAIC, Guohong Auto, Chongqing Ruichi, BYD and Others 2019-2024

This report studies the Electric Trucks market. Motor truck is the most of polluters on the road. Nearly 50% of all emissions from the transportation sector are attributable to light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks. With the development of electric drive, more and more companies entered into this market and some are planning on the introduction of electric trucks. Electric Trucks can largely cutting down the pollution in the city transmission.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Electric Trucks developed speedy, with an average growth rate of 32.61%. In 2017, Global revenue of Electric Trucks is nearly 521 M USD; the actual production is about 19.9 K Unit.

The Global average price of Electric Trucks is in the downstream trend, from 28.8 K USD/ Unit in 2013 to 26.2 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in downstream trend in the following five years.

The classification of Electric Trucks includes Light & Medium-duty Truck and Heavy-duty Truck. The proportion of Light & Medium-duty Truck in 2017 is about 96.2%, and the proportion of Heavy-duty Truck in 2017 is about 3.8%.

“The worldwide market for Electric Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 54.0% over the next five years, will reach 7870 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Electric Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Dongfeng

*BAIC

*Guohong Auto

*Chongqing Ruichi

*BYD

*Alke XT

*Zenith Motors

*Voltia

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Light & Medium-duty Truck, Heavy-duty Truck

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Logistics, Municipal

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Electric Trucks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Trucks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Trucks in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Electric Trucks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Electric Trucks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Electric Trucks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Trucks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

