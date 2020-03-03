Electric Muscle Stimulators Market Shares, Growth with Technological Advancement and Leading Players Study Mettler Electronics Corp., Axiobionics, Zynex, NeuroMetrix

The global Electric Muscle Stimulators market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), also known as neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) or electromyostimulation, is the elicitation of muscle contraction using electric impulses.

Rising geriatric population, health awareness among elderly people, healthcare budgets expansion and advance therapies in sports medicine, the muscle simulator market is all set to expand during the coming decade. There has been increasing incidence of muscle diseases and disorders such as low back pain, spinal injuries etc. are driving the market. The restraints include competition from alternative therapies such as acupuncture, yoga, and aroma therapy etc., lack of usage guidelines and safety concerns and regulatory uncertainties in the US.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physiotherapy Clinics, Home Care Units among others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into, Wireless Muscle Stimulator, Ordinary Muscle Stimulator.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China.

Some of the key players operating in this market include DJO Global, Inc., Mettler Electronics Corp., Axiobionics, Zynex, NeuroMetrix, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Tone-A-Matic and others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Route of administration of molecule, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Manufacturer,

• Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

