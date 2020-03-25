Electric Hair Brush Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global electric hair brush market size was valued at USD 478.7 million in 2018. Rising importance of maintaining shiny and straightened hair among female millennials owing to increasing number of fashion style campaigns on social media forums and electronic media is projected to expand the scope for the electric hairbrush. Additionally, electric hairbrushes are expected to gain popularity in salons and other hair care spaces as they provide the convenience to the buyers. For instance, these electric hairbrushes work smoothly without causing any pain and have the ability to complete the work in few minutes.

Increased number of campaigns on fashion style in social media forums including YouTube, Facebook, and Pinterest has played a key role in promoting the awareness regarding improving various aspects of grooming. This trend is inevitable in all age groups, particularly college students and young working class professionals. These buyers majorly prefer those products including electric hairbrush, which has the ability to ensure better hairstyle and provide the convenience to the consumers by offering temperature control and time saving features.

According to the WHO, proportion of the global population over 60 years of age is expected to be double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Fluctuating diet patterns and changing climate patterns have increased the occurrences of ageing problems such as hair loss volume, thinning, and dryness due to less oil production. As a result, the buyers are expected to increase spending on utilizing advanced hair care products including electric hairbrush, which maintains good hair health.

The industry participants have been increasing spending on the development of technologically advanced products including electric hairbrush, which will offer better results for stylish hair. For instance, in January 2017, LOreal launched smart hairbrush under the brand name, Kerastase Hair Coach. The companys research wing, L’Oreal’s Research and Innovation Technology Incubator collaborated to develop these smart electric hairbrushes. This hairbrush features the advanced sensors, Nokia’s Withings digital-health unit designs, and LOreal patent-pending signal-analysis algorithms. According to an internal research study by LOreal, it has been revealed that forced hair brushing will cause damage in terms of breakage and split ends. The company recommended that Kerastase is capable of minimizing these risks by the use of multiple sensors, which provide information on the quality of hair and brushing pattern.

Application Insights of Electric Hair Brush Market

The professional sector accounted for 70.8% share of the global revenue in 2018. Increased number of luxury salons at the global level owing to rising spending by the salon-owners on renovating their shops with the brand features, celebrity images, and trendy hairstyle is expected to promote the use of electric hairbrushes by fashion experts, along with the barbers. Additionally, rising penetration of shopping malls in the countries such as China, Bangladesh, India, and Thailand, along with increased concentration of middle-income age groups, is expected to promote the spending on salon owners to establish their set-ups inside. This, in turn, will open new avenues for the market for electric hairbrushes over the next few years.

Personal use is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. Increase in the adoption of better hairstyle among working class women in emerging economies including China, India, and Brazil is expected to play a key role in increasing the inclusion of these electric hairbrushes in their wardrobe. Additionally, rising awareness regarding new styles of curly and straighten hair among female millennials through online and electronic media is expected to force the consumers to use electric hairbrushes in their homes.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline channel dominated the market with a revenue of exceeding USD 350.0 million in 2018. The consumers will prefer products including electric hairbrushes from supermarkets, brand outlets, and appliance stores as these channels provide a choice of physical verification before making any purchasing decision. Additionally, availability of various brands in a single platform attracts the consumers to purchase the products such as electric hairbrush from the offline channels such as supermarkets as well as appliance stores.

The online channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing number of smartphone users at the global level on account of improved internet connectivity and rapid adoption of advanced smart devices by millennials is expected to promote the use of these channels as the medium of purchasing goods. Furthermore, growing popularity of e-commerce portals, such as Amazon and Flipkart, among the consumers as they offer various add-on benefits such as cash-on delivery, coupons, free-home delivery, and paybacks is expected to drive the industry for electric hairbrush over the next few years.

Regional Insights of Electric Hair Brush Market

Europe was the largest market, accounting for exceeding 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. Increased per capita spending on cosmetic products in Western European countries including Germany, U.K., and France is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Additionally, high concentration of salon stores owned by personal care companies including LOreal and Estee Lauder Companies will ensure the access of advanced quality electric hairbrush products to the consumers over the next few years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market, expanding at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025. Expansion of middle-income groups in developing countries including China and India is expected to promote the scope for electric hairbrush for personal grooming. Additionally, urbanization and infrastructure development in these countries have played a crucial role in promoting the number of salons and beauty parlors, which is projected to open new avenues for the market over the next few years.

Market Share Insights of Electric Hair Brush Market

Key industry participants include Philips; Rozia; Revlon, Inc.; VEGA; L’Oreal S.A.; Corioliss; DAFNI; Gooseberry; AsaVea; MiroPure; and GLAMFIELDS. The industry is expected to remain fragmented as a result of increasing penetration of equipment suppliers in developing countries including China and India. However, consumers are expected to rely on the premium brands that offer excellent value-added services in the finished goods. Formation of strategic alliance with the distributors as well as luxury salons is projected to remain a key strategy among the industry participants. Furthermore, electric hairbrush manufacturers are expected to increase spending on the development of those hairbrushes, which are equipped with the digitalized technology and offer convenience to the consumers.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Electric Hair Brush Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global electric hair brush market report based on application, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Professional

Personal

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

