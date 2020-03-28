Electric Buses 2015-2025 Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2027

Electric Buses 2015-2025 Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Electric Buses 2015-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electric Buses 2015-2025 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electric Buses 2015-2025 Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

market dynamics and shaping its growth prospects.

The publication has been compiled on the basis of information sourced from expert interviews, conferences, and industrial searches. It examines the different power trains commonly available in the market and the shift from chassis to integrated manufacture. A detailed overview of the development trajectory of fuel cell buses over the past three decades and factors responsible for their plummeting demand in the global market are also included in the publication. According to the report, greener and more efficient pure electric buses are increasingly being adopted by different nations worldwide. Analysts predict that by 2025, over 25,000 e-buses will be purchased globally owing to both market push and demand pull.

Over 100 leading vendors across the globe have been profiled in the report and it includes details about EV events organized in Taiwan, Japan, the USA, Germany, and UK over the last few months.

