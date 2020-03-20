ELECTRIC BIKE MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARES BY REGION, ANALYSIS, GROWTH AND TRENDS | REGIONAL OUTLOOK AND GLOBAL COMPANIES: AIMA, YADEA, SUNRA, INCALCU, LIMA | FORECAST 2025

The worldwide market for Electric Bike is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 7960 million US$ in 2024, from 6900 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. The price has been increasing continuously; the average price is about 202 USD per Unit in 2016. The gross margin is fluctuation. The gross margin is about 18% in 2016.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Electric Bike Market are AIMA, Yadea, Sunra, Incalcu, Lima, BYVIN, Lvyuan, TAILG, Supaq, Xiaodao Ebike, Bodo, Lvjia, Slane, OPAI, BDFSD, Gamma, Birdie Electric, Zuboo, Mingjia, Giant EV, Qianxi Vehicle, Lvneng, Yamaha, Songi, Aucma EV, Lvju, Accell Group, Palla

Market Segment By Type –

• Lead-acid battery

• Lithium ion battery

• Other

Market Segment By Application –

• Distribution

• Direct-sale

The import and export volume is very large; China has the largest export ratio. Currently, the Electric bike has none of anti-dumping phenomenon. The import specification and volume depends the consumption.

In the future, the Electric bike will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and factures. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken in high-end product. The application will extensive.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Electric Bike Market

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Bike Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Bike, with sales, revenue, and price of Electric Bike, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electric Bike, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Electric Bike Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Bike Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

