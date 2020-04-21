Egg Protein Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 | Avangardco, Sanovo, IGRECA

“

Egg Protein Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Egg Protein market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Egg Protein Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Egg Protein market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Egg Protein Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Egg Protein market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Egg proteins include Egg white powder, egg yolk powder and whole egg powder.

Talking about the egg white and yolk proteins, it can be said that one large egg contains about 6.5 grams of protein, out of which egg white protein content is about 3.6 grams.

Currently, there are three types of egg protein, including whole egg powder, egg white powder and egg yolk powder. Egg protein content in egg white powder is the highest. While whole egg powder has the largest market share. In 2016, global production of whole egg powder is 74.0 K MT, with a market share of 37.90%. Production of egg white powder and egg yolk powder are separately 53.2 K MT and 68.0 K MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that whole egg powder will keep the leading market.

Since abundant raw material resource and mature production process, the egg protein market concentration degree is relatively lower. Current, there are lots of manufacturers all over the world. Manufacturers included in this report are Avangardco, Sanovo, IGRECA, Interovo, Bouwhuis Enthoven, BNLfood, Post Holdings, Eurovo Group, Rose Acre Farms, VH Group, Wulro, A.G. Foods, Farm Pride, GF Ovodry, Adriaan Goede, SOVIMO HELLAS, Rembrandt, DEB EL FOOD, Lodewijckx Group, Kewpie, Dalian Lvxue, Jinlin Houde, Kangde Biological, Dalian Hanovo Foods, Etam Biological Polytron Technologies. During all those manufacturers, top three suppliers are Avangardco, Sanovo and IGRECA. Also, production share amount of those top three suppliers is 19.06% in 2016.

The global Egg Protein market was 1040 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1150 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Egg Protein Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Egg Protein market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Egg Protein, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Egg Protein market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Egg Protein market?

✒ How are the Egg Protein market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Whole Egg Powder

Egg White Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Bakery

Meat Product

Ice Cream

Others

Egg Protein Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Egg Protein industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Egg Protein industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Egg Protein industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Egg Protein industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Egg Protein industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Egg Protein industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Egg Protein industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Egg Protein industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Egg Protein markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Egg Protein market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Egg Protein market.

