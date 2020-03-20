Educational Robots Market 2020-2025: Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecast

Educational Robots Market 2020-2025: Top Key Players, Share, Demand, Opportunities And ForecastMarch 20, 2020
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Educational Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to expand at a CAGR of more than 15% during 2020-2025. Advancements in technology and the increasing requirement for better-trained technicians have resulted in the expanding application of robots across diverse industries worldwide. Robots are nowadays also widely employed in the education sector to deliver content on art, history, geography, science, technology, linguistics, engineering, computer programming, and mathematics or applied mathematics (STEAM) fields. They perform various functions, which include gestures, voice control and advanced mechanics to facilitate skill acquisition in students of all age groups.
Market Trends
The growing trend of digitization, in confluence with the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies, represents one of the major factors strengthening the educational robots market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of e-learning techniques, such as digital whiteboards, teaching robots and flip classrooms, for knowledge dissemination is boosting the overall sales of educational robots worldwide. Furthermore, some of the prominent manufacturers operating in the industry are focusing on increasing their research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative and user-friendly robots with enhanced overall operational ability, which is anticipated to significantly propel the market growth in the coming years.
Interested in purchasing a report on the global educational robot market? visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/educational-robot-market
Table of Content
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Educational Robot Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Sensors
6.1.2.2 Actuators
6.1.2.3 Power Source
6.1.2.4 Control System
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Humanoid
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Humanoid
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 K-12
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Universities
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adele Robots
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Aisoy Robotics
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Arrick Robotics
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Blue Frog Robotics
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 DST Robot Co. (090710:KS)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Hanson Robotics
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Idmind
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Macco Robotics
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Pal Robotics
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Primo Toys
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Probiotics America
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Qihan Technology Co.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 Robobuilder
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 Robotis (KOSDAQ: 108490)
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.15 Softbank Robotics Corp. (SFTBY)
14.3.15.1 Company Overview
14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/educational-robot-market/requestsample
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group