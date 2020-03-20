Edible Packaging Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Edible Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global edible packaging market size was valued at USD 727.6 million in 2018 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Rising demand for biodegradable packaging across the world, growing processed food markets, and globally increasing innovation in food packaging are the key factors driving the market growth.

Edible packaging is a thin material used for wrapping or coating food materials and drugs to extend the shelf life of the product and can be consumed together or removed before consumption. Packaging material needs to adhere to the properties of safe-food ingredients and attain Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) status as per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. Edible packaging material is usually extracted from the biomass, such as plants and animals, and hence, it is biodegradable.

Edible packaging or film is majorly made of three-components, namely film-forming material, plasticizer, and additives. Edible films require an adequate solvent to prepare a film-forming dispersion (FFD), for this purpose water and alcohol or aqueous alcohol are used. Proteins, polysaccharides, lipids, and combination or a mixture of these are primary film-forming materials. Furthermore, plasticizers and other functional additives, such as antioxidants, vitamins, antimicrobial agents, essential oils, pigments, and chemical preservatives, are used to enhance the protective properties of edible film or packaging.

Edible packaging is tested by various measurable quality parameters to avoid failure of the packaging. Key factors that are evaluated include its moisture and gas barrier properties, microbiological stability, moisture adsorption capacity, adhesion, cohesion, solubility, transparency, mechanical properties, sensory and organoleptic properties. Usually edible packaging material does not alter the appearance, smell, and taste of the packed product. However, recent innovation has enabled the product to impart aroma volatiles, vitamins, and flavoring agents to the packed items.

End Use Insights

Food & beverages and pharmaceuticals are the key end user industries in the global edible packaging market. In food & beverages industry, the product is widely used for the packaging of various food products, including fresh food, cake & confectionery, baby food, dairy products, and functional foods. Growing demand for processed food products across the world owing to changing lifestyle is anticipated to drive the demand for edible packaging in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to advance at the highest rate over the forecast period. Edible packaging is mainly used for the packaging of capsules in pharmaceutical industry. Growing health consciousness across the world has been fueling pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets across the globe; this is expected to favorably impact the product demand from 2019 to 2025.

Material Insights of Edible Packaging Market

Protein is a predominantly preferred material in the global market. In 2018, protein was the dominant material segment with a market revenue share of 45.6%. Protein films are made of casein, whey, collagen, gelatin, plants, zein, soy, and gluten. Protein-based films possess better gas barrier properties in comparison with polysaccharides and lipid-based films. In addition, these films also have better mechanical properties as compared to other material segments owing to unique structure of protein. However, the films provide poor water vapor resistance and mechanical strength in comparison with synthetic polymers and this limits their widespread application in end-use industry.

Polysaccharides is also significantly used for making edible packaging as it acts as a considerable barrier to oxygen and carbon dioxide at low and moderate humidity. Polysaccharides are mainly derived from chitin, starch, cellulose, gum, and others. Increasing development in the global market is expected to drive polysaccharides demand over the next few years.

Regional Insights of Edible Packaging Market

North America held the largest share in the global market in 2018. Presence of a large-sized processed food and pharmaceutical industries coupled with the existence of a large number of edible packaging producers attributes for its leading position in the global market. Furthermore, increasing innovation in edible packaging space, particularly in the U.S. is anticipated to fuel the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding drawbacks of excessive use of plastics for food packing coupled with growing ban on single-use plastics is the key factor leading to remarkable demand for the product in the region. Expanding food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries are also expected to strengthen product demand over the next few years. However, high product cost and hygiene issues during product transportation are projected to hamper the market growth in the region.

Market Share Insights of Edible Packaging Market

The global market is in its nascent stage; therefore, it is moderately concentrated by the medium-sized players. The key players operating in the market are heavily investing in the R&D to offer unique packaging to the end use industries, thereby, differentiating their product portfolio from the competitors. Top players are majorly located in North America and Europe. New players are expected to enter the global market on account of the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions mainly in food & beverages industry.

Some of the key players present in the market include WikiCell Designs, Inc.; MonoSol, LLC; Tate and Lyle Plc; JRF Technology LLC; SAFETRACES, Inc.; Devro; Evoware; Ingredion, Inc.; NAGASE & CO., LTD.; and Bluwrap.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Edible Packaging Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global edible packaging market report based on material, end use, and region.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Protein

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

