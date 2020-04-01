Edible Films and Coatings Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2019 to 2029

The quality of a food product depends on organoleptic, nutritional, and microbiological properties, which tend to get affected during storage and distribution, and thus, leave an undesirable impact on the product. Packaging thus becomes an important aspect of food products. Traditional packaging materials seem to have some shortcomings in terms of environmental pollution, as well as their requirements for perishable resources. Thus, there is the increasing need for alternative and eco-friendly packaging formats.

Edible films & coatings such as waxes are being used for packaging food materials for a long time. Edible films & coatings are defined as a type of material that are used for enrobing various food materials in order extend the shelf life of products, and can be eaten along with the food product with or without removal. Edible films & coatings provide replacement and/or fortification of natural layers to prevent moisture loss, whereas, allowing the exchange of vital gases such as CO 2, oxygen, ethylene, etc., for important processes such as respiration.

Edible Films & Coatings Market: Outlook

The global edible films & Coatings Market is expected to create an attractive absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 1,200 Mn by 2029 over 2019. By ingredient type, the edible films & coatings market has been segmented into polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, and others. In the edible films & coatings market, the proteins sub-segment is expected to hold a prominent share, both in terms of value and volume. This can be attributed to the increasing use of proteins as edible films & coatings by end-use industries, owing to their effectiveness.

The polysaccharides sub-segment, by ingredient type, in the edible films & coatings market, is expected to exhibit growth at a fast rate, owing to their increasing application with technological advancements as well as lower prices. The use of polysaccharides as edible films & coatings is also gaining traction with the popularity of composite films made from proteins, lipids, and polysaccharides in order to improve efficiency as well as for novel applications.

By end-use, the edible films & coatings market has been segmented as fruits & vegetables, meat, poultry & fish, bakery & confectionary, nutritional products, dairy products, and others. In the edible films & coatings market, the fruits & vegetables sub-segment is expected to hold a large market share, both, in terms of value as well as volume owing to the advantages such as portion-sized packaging, as well as the demand for sustainable packaging for natural food ingredients. With the increasing demand for sustainable packaging, the meat, poultry & fish sub-segment is expected to exhibit growth at a high rate in the edible films & coatings market, owing to the increasing demand and rapid penetration of portion-sized packaging.

By region, the edible films & coatings market in North America is expected to hold a large share, owing to the increasing demand from consumers for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, as well as suitable laws and regulations. The edible films & coatings markets in South Asia and East Asia are expected to exhibit growth at higher rates, owing to the increasing demand from flourishing end-use sectors.

Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Driving the Edible Films & Coatings Market

Traditionally, the packaging material for food and beverages consisted of laminates that were made from materials such as glass, plastics, or metals. However, with rising awareness as well as environmental concerns, consumers are demanding sustainability and convenience, which has far-reaching implications on the supply chain. Issues such as environment, sustainability, food safety, ethics, product cost, and most of all, food quality, are important to the modern-day consumer. Thus, there has been a rapid change in consumer packaging demand. This has proven to be one of the prominent drivers of the global edible films & coatings market.

Increasing Focus on Minimizing Packaging Material Waste Driving Market Growth

Packaging contributes to around one-third of the world’s total garbage. Rising awareness about environmental issues due to the disposal of packaging waste and reducing the amount of waste generated are some prime reasons why food manufacturers are focusing edible films & coatings that can be recycled, in order to reduce waste generation.

Edible films & coatings play a key role in minimizing the waste production due to packaging material. Packaging retailers and manufacturers play a vital role in making valuable contributions to tackle these issues. Edible films & coatings that are used in packaging help manufacturers reduce the wastage of raw material.

However, the high cost of edible films & coatings as well as handling issues in specific applications, and the presence of alternative options and methods are some of the factors that are preventing the edible films & coatings market from reaching its full potential.