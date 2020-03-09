eClinical Solutions Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook :Oracle, Medidata Solutions, BioClinica, DATATRAK International, IBM Watson Health

eClinical Solutions Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook :Oracle, Medidata Solutions, BioClinica, DATATRAK International, IBM Watson HealthMarch 9, 2020
The eClinical Solutions Market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this eClinical Solutions Market report. The report showcases the trends that are in vogue, the regions that are growing, the various types of products available and the potential of the industry to provide solutions for a large population.
Key Players Landscape Competitive Research-eClinical Solutions Market – IBM Watson Health, Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc., BioClinica, DATATRAK International, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, CRF Health, ERT, eClinical Solutions, OmniComm Systems Inc., OmniComm Systems, Inc. , Merge Healthcare Incorporated and others
The eclinical solutions market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 13.9% to reach USD 18.08 billion by 2028.
eClinical Solutions Market Drivers:
- Growing adoption of software solutions in clinical research
- Increasing operational cost and regulatory requirements associated with preclinical research studies
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
eClinical Solutions Market By Product: Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems,Clinical Trial Management Systems,Randomization and Trial Supply Management,Clinical Data Integration Platforms,Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions,Safety Solutions,Electronic Trial Master File Systems,Regulatory Information Management Solutions
eClinical Solutions Market By Delivery Mode: Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions,Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions,Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions
eClinical Solutions Market By Clinical Trial Phase: Phase I Clinical Trials,Phase II Clinical Trials,Phase III Clinical Trials,Phase IV Clinical Trials
eClinical Solutions Market By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies,Contract Research Organizations,Consulting Service Companies,Medical Device Manufacturers,Hospitals,Academic Research Institutes
Table of Content- eClinical Solutions Market
Chapter 1. Global eClinical Solutions Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Global eClinical Solutions Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Product
Chapter 6. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode
Chapter 7. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase
Chapter 8. Global eClinical Solutions Market, By End User
Chapter 9. Global eClinical Solutions Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
