ECG Devices Market Potential Growth, Share and Demand-Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2026

- ECG Resting System
- ECG Holter Monitoring System
- ECG Stress Testing System
- Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System
ECG Resting System segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share US$ 1,908.9 Mn in 2015 and ECG Holter monitoring System is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2024.
On the basis of end user the market is segmented as follows;
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic centre
- Clinics
- Ambulatory surgical centre
The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
On the basis of region/country the market is segmented as follows:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
North America and APAC markets are estimated to account for 34.9 % and 27.2% revenue share in 2015 and are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.
