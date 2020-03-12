Eastern Europe Defense Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The Eastern Europe Defense Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– Several countries in Eastern Europe made huge increases in their defence spending in 2018. According to SIPRI, spending by Poland rose by 8.9% in 2018 to reach USD 11.6 billion, while that of Ukraine was up by 21% to reach USD 4.8 billion. Spending by countries like Bulgaria and Romania also grew by around 20% in 2018.

– Countries in the region are also going through many military modernisation plans, and are planning to upgrade their armed, naval and air forces. This may drive the market for new defense equipment in the coming years.

– Growing perceptions of threat from Russia and the calls from the United States to NATO countries to increase their defence spending are also some growth drivers for the market.

Scope of the Report

Bulgaria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Russia, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland are some of the major countries in Eastern Europe. Other countries include Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Croatia, Bosnia and the Baltic countries. The report includes revenues from both procurement and aftermarket services.

Key Market Trends

Vehicles Segment to Dominate the Market Share in the Years to Come.

As of 2018, vehicles segment has dominated the market, the reason being the various upgradation and procurement plans that are going on in the region. Most of the investments are now being directed towards fleet expansion initiatives. Also, fleet modernisation plans are underway for many countries, as most of the fleet in the region belonged to the Soviet era. Many countries in the region are members of NATO and they have vowed to increase their military spending to 2% of the GDP, the growth of which will help the procurement of new military vehicles, which form the forefront of the requirements.

Poland to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period

Currently, Russia is the largest defence market in Eastern Europe. Russia is one of the military superpowers globally and it has been increasing its military spending over the years. Russia’s military spending decreased by 3.5% compared with 2017. Still, at USD 61.4 billion, Russian military spending was the sixth largest in the world as of 2018. With such high military spending, the country is dominating the market in the region with various procurements and aftermarket investments. However, during the forecast period, Poland is expected to show high growth in the region. Poland’s military is continuously undergoing changes, aimed at transforming it into a more capable, modern, and NATO compatible force. The government is making changes in every area of operation, including training, protection, communications, weapon systems and all types of vehicles. Main elements of the Polish army’s modernization plans include the improvement of troop capacity and air defence systems and the development of weaponry and manned and unmanned vehicle strength.

Competitive Landscape

Rostec, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, Ukroboronprom are some of the major players in the market. Major players, in order to reduce the supply chain complexity, are acquiring/merging with smaller players. Also, the merger plans between larger firms like Rostec and UAC will further consolidate the market in Russia, thereby strengthening their plans to become the largest players, combinedly, in the region. Players can make use of the growing opportunities from countries like Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Ukraine etc., as these countries have increased their defence spending in 2018 and are looking for upgrades in military equipment.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Personnel Training and Protection

5.1.2 Communication Systems

5.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition (Artillery and Mortar Systems, Infantry Weapons, Missiles and Missile Defense System, Ammunitions)

5.1.4 Vehicles (Land-based Vehicles, Sea-based Vehicles, Air-based Vehicles)

5.2 Country

5.2.1 Poland

5.2.2 Ukraine

5.2.3 Russia

5.2.4 Rest of Eastern Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Rostec

6.4.2 United Aircraft Corporation

6.4.3 United Shipbuilding Corporation

6.4.4 Ukroboronprom

6.4.5 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.6 BAE Systems plc

6.4.7 Thales Group

6.4.8 Raytheon Company

6.4.9 Airbus SE

6.4.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.11 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.12 General Dynamics Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

