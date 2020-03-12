Earphones and Headphones Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025



Global Earphones and Headphones Market: Overview

Headphones are a pair of two simple speakers attached to a band that goes across the wearer’s head in such a manner that the speakers are positioned over the ears. This delivers a personal, immersive listening experience directly into the ears. The use of headphones is somewhat unique over traditional speakers as the latter vibrate large segments of air within a room to recreate sounds.

Earphones are the successor to headphones and are effectively an in-ear speaker. They deliver an even more personal listening experience as they move even less air than headphones.

Global Earphones and Headphones Market: Key Trends

The global earphones and headphones market is expected to display notable growth in the coming years. The rise in adoption of headphones and earphones is ascribed to the increasing use of electronic devices such as music players, tablets, and smartphones. Individuals are tethered to these devices for a significant part of their day for listening music, playing games, or watching videos.

The increasing spending on fashionable and trendy products is resulting in rising demand for earphones and headphones. However, the future of these products is dependent on technology, appearance, and design that satisfy customer’s needs and deliver an enhanced personal listening experience.

Electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and multimedia devices such as MP3 players and iPod come with a basic earphone. Nevertheless, consumers are increasingly opting for high-quality products to avail expanded menu of music streaming and video services.

Advances in earphones and headphone technology are the major factors attributed to the increased sales of these products. The most notable advancement in audio technology pertaining to noise cancellation and wireless connectivity are driving the sales of earphones and headphones to new heights.

Global Earphones and Headphones Market: Market Potential

With the improvement in battery technology, the demand for small, lighter, and long-lasting earphones and headphones also shrinks. This has surged demand for wireless devices over wired devices. The introduction of wireless Airpods by Apple has been a major leap in the wireless earphones game.

The groundbreaking things that Airpods can do are driven by the custom-driven Apple W1 chip. It delivers extremely efficient wireless connectivity and improved sound. Moreover, W1 chip manages battery life efficiently and delivers five hours of listening experience on a single charge. The performance that’s unheard of in a device this small.

Wireless headphones that can fit in the pocket and are free of wires are gaining prominence over older, wired alternatives. This is because they do not interfere with movement and allow better control on smartphones. Yet cutting the cord is not so easy when it comes to headphones. Especially the ones that are powered by Bluetooth.

Global Earphones and Headphones Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific held a sizeable revenue share of the earphones and headphones market in 2015. Increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to have a positive bearing on this market. An increasing adoption of these devices among gym users and in office spaces is expected to drive their demand in the forthcoming years.

Likewise, North America contributed a significant share to the overall market revenue in 2015 closely followed by Europe. The growth of these regional markets is attributed to the early adoption of electronic devices and increased adoption of technology.

Global Earphones and Headphones Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the global earphones and headphones market include Sennheiser, Shure, Skullcandy, Bose, Beats Electronics, Sony, JVC, Harman, and Philips.

