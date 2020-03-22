E-textile Market by Companies, Regions, Type and Application 2026| Fibretronic, Accenture PLc, Apple Inc

“

Complete study of the global E-textile market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global E-textile industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on E-textile production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global E-textile market include _, Fibretronic, Accenture PLc, Apple Inc, AiQ Smart ClothinG, Adidas AG, Clothing Plus, Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex Aps, Fujitsu Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global E-textile industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the E-textile manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall E-textile industry.

Global E-textile Market Segment By Type:

, Passive Smart, Active Smart, Ultra Smart

Global E-textile Market Segment By Application:

, Military and Protection, Architecture, Healthcare, Sports and Fitness, Fashion and Entertainment, Automotive, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global E-textile industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-textile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-textile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-textile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-textile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-textile market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 E-textile Market Overview

1.1 E-textile Product Overview

1.2 E-textile Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Passive Smart

1.2.2 Active Smart

1.2.3 Ultra Smart

1.3 Global E-textile Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global E-textile Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global E-textile Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global E-textile Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global E-textile Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global E-textile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global E-textile Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global E-textile Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global E-textile Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global E-textile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America E-textile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe E-textile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific E-textile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America E-textile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa E-textile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global E-textile Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by E-textile Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by E-textile Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players E-textile Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers E-textile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 E-textile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-textile Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-textile Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-textile as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-textile Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers E-textile Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global E-textile Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global E-textile Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global E-textile Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global E-textile Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global E-textile Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global E-textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global E-textile Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global E-textile Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global E-textile Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global E-textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America E-textile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America E-textile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific E-textile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific E-textile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe E-textile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe E-textile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America E-textile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America E-textile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa E-textile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa E-textile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global E-textile by Application

4.1 E-textile Segment by Application

4.1.1 Military and Protection

4.1.2 Architecture

4.1.3 Healthcare

4.1.4 Sports and Fitness

4.1.5 Fashion and Entertainment

4.1.6 Automotive

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global E-textile Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global E-textile Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global E-textile Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions E-textile Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America E-textile by Application

4.5.2 Europe E-textile by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific E-textile by Application

4.5.4 Latin America E-textile by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa E-textile by Application 5 North America E-textile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe E-textile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific E-textile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America E-textile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa E-textile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-textile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-textile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E E-textile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-textile Business

10.1 Fibretronic

10.1.1 Fibretronic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fibretronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Fibretronic E-textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Fibretronic E-textile Products Offered

10.1.5 Fibretronic Recent Development

10.2 Accenture PLc

10.2.1 Accenture PLc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Accenture PLc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Accenture PLc E-textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Accenture PLc Recent Development

10.3 Apple Inc

10.3.1 Apple Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Apple Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Apple Inc E-textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Apple Inc E-textile Products Offered

10.3.5 Apple Inc Recent Development

10.4 AiQ Smart ClothinG

10.4.1 AiQ Smart ClothinG Corporation Information

10.4.2 AiQ Smart ClothinG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 AiQ Smart ClothinG E-textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 AiQ Smart ClothinG E-textile Products Offered

10.4.5 AiQ Smart ClothinG Recent Development

10.5 Adidas AG

10.5.1 Adidas AG Corporation Information

10.5.2 Adidas AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Adidas AG E-textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Adidas AG E-textile Products Offered

10.5.5 Adidas AG Recent Development

10.6 Clothing Plus

10.6.1 Clothing Plus Corporation Information

10.6.2 Clothing Plus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Clothing Plus E-textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Clothing Plus E-textile Products Offered

10.6.5 Clothing Plus Recent Development

10.7 Interactive Wear AG

10.7.1 Interactive Wear AG Corporation Information

10.7.2 Interactive Wear AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Interactive Wear AG E-textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Interactive Wear AG E-textile Products Offered

10.7.5 Interactive Wear AG Recent Development

10.8 Ohmatex Aps

10.8.1 Ohmatex Aps Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ohmatex Aps Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ohmatex Aps E-textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ohmatex Aps E-textile Products Offered

10.8.5 Ohmatex Aps Recent Development

10.9 Fujitsu Limited

10.9.1 Fujitsu Limited Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fujitsu Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Fujitsu Limited E-textile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fujitsu Limited E-textile Products Offered

10.9.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development

10.10 Hoffmann-La Roche AG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 E-textile Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hoffmann-La Roche AG E-textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hoffmann-La Roche AG Recent Development 11 E-textile Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 E-textile Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 E-textile Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

