E-PASSPORT AND E-VISA MARKET WITH POSITIVE LONG-TERM GROWTH OUTLOOK 2026 | GEMALTO,SHANGHAI MITE SPECIALITY & PRECISION PRINTING,INDIA SECURITY PRESS,BEIJING JINCHEN CVIC SECURITY PRINTING

The worldwide market for E-passport and E-visa Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 12600 million US$ in 2026, from 7880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research Trades study.

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport?s data page: the holder?s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China.

Request Sample

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto,Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing,India Security Press,Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing,Bundesdruckerei,Japan National Printing Bureau,Goznak,Casa da Moeda do Brasil,Canadian Bank Note,Royal Mint of Spain,Polish Security Printing Works,Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato,Iris Corporation Berhad,Semlex Group,Veridos,Morpho

f the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

Request Discount

E-passport and E-visa Market Segment by Type, covers

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

E-passport and E-visa Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adult

Child

This E-passport and E-visa market research report plays very essential role when it is about achieving an incredible growth in the business. It has been believed that the finest market research report is the one which is pertinent, unique, and creditable that employs proven tools and techniques to turn complex market insights into simpler version. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, this E-passport and E-visa market report will surely help you to a degree.

Contact us:

Research Trades

Contact No: +1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com