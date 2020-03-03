E-commerce Payment Market 2020 Demand and Growth Evolution 2020-2025 | Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

In comparison with last year, China’s ecommerce market grew significantly faster than the one of the US. Compared to 2016, Chinese ecommerce sales grew by 27.2%, while in the US it grew by 8.99 %.For 2017 as well, the Chinese E-commerce market is expected to increase much faster than the American one (24% vs. 9%). As a result, it will continue to increase its lead even further.

The global E-commerce Payment market is valued at 786500 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1455200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2020 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-commerce Payment.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Alipay

• Tenpay

• PayPal

• Visa

• MasterCard

• China UnionPay

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Cash on delivery

• Direct debits

• E-invoices

• Digital wallets

• PostPay

• PrePay

• Pre-paid cards

• Debit cards

• Credit cards

• Charge cards

Market Segment By Application –

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

