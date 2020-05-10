E-commerce Payment Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies, Application, Product Type and Regional Outlook

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

In comparison with last year, China’s ecommerce market grew significantly faster than the one of the US. Compared to 2016, Chinese ecommerce sales grew by 27.2%, while in the US it grew by 8.99 %.For 2017 as well, the Chinese E-commerce market is expected to increase much faster than the American one (24% vs. 9%). As a result, it will continue to increase its lead even further.

In 2018, the global E-commerce Payment market size was 786500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1792900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2025.

Major Players in E-commerce Payment market are:

Alipay

Tenpay

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

China UnionPay

American Express

JCB

…..

The study objectives of this report are:-

To analyze global E-commerce Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-commerce Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Product Type of E-commerce Payment Market:-

Cash on delivery

Direct debits

E-invoices

Digital wallets

PostPay

PrePay

Pre-paid cards

Debit cards

Credit cards

Charge cards

Key Applications:-

Application I

Application II

Facets of the Market Report:-

An extensive summarization of the Global E-commerce Payment Market.

The current and forecasted regional market size data based on applications, types, and regions.

Market trends, drivers and challenges for the Global E-commerce Payment Market.

Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

Focuses on some effective strategic decisions which can be taken up by companies to increase their market shares.

The report offers latest technological innovations and the recent R&D developments.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

The information for each competitor includes:-

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the E-commerce Payment market:-

Chapter 1: E-commerce Payment Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: E-commerce Payment Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of E-commerce Payment,

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of E-commerce Payment.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of E-commerce Payment by Regions.

Chapter 6: E-commerce Payment Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: E-commerce Payment Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of E-commerce Payment.

Chapter 9: E-commerce Payment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research

