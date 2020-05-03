Duty-free Retailing Market 2020 Industry Size, Growth, Share, Segments, Demand, Key Companies, Demographic Synopsis, Revenue and Forecast to 2026

Global Duty-free Retailing Market report provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Duty-free Retailing Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

About Duty-free Retailing:

Duty-free shops (or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.

Based on product category, duty-Free retailing sales market are mainly classified into the following types: Fashion & Luxury Goods, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Wine and Spirits, Tobacco, Confectionery, Fine Foods, etc. Cosmetics & Personal Care Products occupied the most market share, of about 34.61% Global market share in 2017.

In 2018, the global Duty-free Retailing market size was 39600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 69600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

The Global Duty-free Retailing Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Duty-free Retailing market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Segmentation by Key Companies:

This report includes following top manufacturers in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

Dufry

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty Free

Many more…

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Duty-free Retailing market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Duty-free Retailing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duty-free Retailing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Geographically, this market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Duty-free Retailing market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Duty-free Retailing Market Classifications:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Wine and Spirits

Tobacco

Confectionery & Food Stuff

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Airports

Airlines

Cruise Liners, Ferries, and Seaports

Train Stations

Others

