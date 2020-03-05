Duty Free Retailing Market 2020-2025: Shares, Size, Analysis, Trends, Statistics and Top Key Players (Dufry, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free, LVMH)

The global Duty Free Retailing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2024. Dufry ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Duty-Free Retailing, occupies 22.29% of market share in 2016; While, Lotte Duty Free, with a market share of 12.07%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together only consist of approximately 5.60% of the global market in 2016.

This report studies the Duty-Free Retailing market. Duty-free shops (or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.

Asia Pacific ranks the top in terms of global market size of Duty-Free Retailing, it consists of 26.1% of the international market in 2016. North America comes the second, with 22.4% of the global market. Middle East and Africa together consist of 16.2% of the Duty-Free Retailing market in the same year.

Market Segment by Companies

• Dufry

• Lagardère Travel Retail

• Lotte Duty Free

• LVMH

• Aer Rianta International (ARI)

• China Duty Free Group

• Dubai Duty Free

Market Segment By Type

• Perfumes

• Cosmetics

• Alcohol

• Cigarettes

• Others

Market Segment By Application

• Airports

• Onboard Aircraft

• Seaports

• Train Stations

• Others

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

