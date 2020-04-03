Dust Control Systems Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global dust control systems market size was estimated at USD 15.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Increasing air pollution, growing health concerns, and stringent regulations pertaining to air pollution are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Dust control systems are used to enhance the quality of air that is released from manufacturing processes by collecting impurities and dust particles from gas or air. The system consists of a filter, blower, filter cleaning, and removal system. These dust control systems effectively capture dust at the source with the help of components such as enclosure and hoods. A dust collection system has several benefits, the most important one being a dust-free environment. There are primarily two types of dust control systems used-wet and dry.

The Clean Air Act (CAA) is a comprehensive federal law that authorizes the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to set standards for the quality of air by regulating emissions of hazardous air pollutants to protect public health. The agency implements numerous financial and technical programs to safeguard the pollution level in the air and control air pollution in U.S. As a result, demand for dust control systems in the country is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Clean air is of utmost importance in order to avoid various health problems, including respiratory diseases such as asthma. However, rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing construction and mining activities in developing economies significantly contributes to air pollution, which, in turn, is expected to drive demand for dust control systems over the forecast period.

Many governments are taking immense efforts to prevent and control air pollution by introducing numerous stringent regulations and standards for the environment and safety of workers, resulting in increased demand for highly efficient air pollution control equipment. This is subsequently anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for dust control systems over the forecast period.

The market is dominated by multinationals, which are largely concentrated in Europe and North America. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period owing to high economic stability, coupled with growing industrialization and increased construction activities in the region, particularly in China and India.

Product Insights of Dust Control Systems Market

The market has been segmented on the basis of product into wet and dry. The wet product segment held the largest share in the global market in 2018, and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The wet system uses chemicals or water sprays with fog cannons or spaying systems to control fugitive dust.

Wet control methods have a higher demand compared to dry controllers as they clean and recirculate the air instead of exhausting the air outside the plant, which results in significant cost advantage. The wet product segment is further bifurcated into wet electrostatic precipitator and wet scrubber technologies. The wet electrostatic precipitator is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025. Wet electrostatic precipitators are highly efficient and can remove smoke from large airstream volume with minimal interruption to the airflow. Wet scrubbers use liquid to capture and remove dust particles and aid in purifying explosive and flammable gas.

Dry control systems are also known as dust collectors. The product segment is further categorized on the basis of removal method into bag, vacuum, cyclonic, and electrostatic collectors. Cyclonic collectors are expected to witness a higher growth rate compared to other collectors owing to advantages such as safe design, high efficiency, low cost, and less maintenance.

End-use Insights

In terms of end use, the market has been segmented into construction, mining, oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. The growing construction sector, especially in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil, is expected to boost demand for dust control systems over the forecast period. Dust control systems are required in the construction sector to reduce airborne jobsite dust, which is accomplished by these systems ability to collect both coarse and fine matter. Using these systems reduces the risk of health problems such as asthma and silicosis. Construction activities can also produce a dust cloud that could endanger workers health. Moreover, high dust levels can hinder visibility and thus affect the safety of the workers. Therefore, the construction segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 4.6% in the global market over the forecast period.

Dust control systems are used in the chemical sector to prevent cross-contamination and for effective spent chemical disposal. They are also effective in extracting contaminants, thereby protecting workers from harmful dust and fumes. The chemical sector has witnessed significant growth, especially in Asia Pacific and Europe. Increase in production of chemicals in the two regions, especially in China, is expected to significantly contribute to a surge in air pollution, thereby leading to an increase in adoption of dust control systems over the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors are expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increasing need for high-quality control and high hygiene requirements. Stringent government regulations and standards in these sectors are projected to have a positive impact on product demand over the forecast period. The oil and gas sector is among the significant end users for these systems. Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure components involve welding of heavy equipment and pipelines, which produces toxic fumes. Prolonged exposure to these fumes could cause serious health concerns for workers, such as manganism and lung cancer. Furthermore, growing global demand for crude oil to enable production centers, domestic transport, and overseas logistics is expected to increase offshore and onshore exploration activities in future. These factors are expected to drive the demand for dust control systems in the oil and gas industry over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Dust Control Systems Market

North America held a significant share in the global market in 2018. The industry has grown at a significant rate with contributions from each product and end user. The U.S. is one of the prominent countries in North America as it is active in monitoring and controlling air pollution caused by various industries. Introduction of stringent acts and regulations, such as the Clean Air Act and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) by the Environment Protection Agency, is expected to drive product demand over the forecast period.

Europe was the second-largest regional market in the global dust control systems market in 2018. The demand for these systems in Europe is expected to surpass USD 5.05 billion by 2025 owing to the rapidly growing end-use sectors in Germany, Italy, U.K., and France. A majority of the global manufacturers of the systems are based in Europe, particularly in Germany and U.K., and also account for a substantial share of the total exports across the globe.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2018. This is attributed to the expansion of construction, oil and gas, and mining sectors in the region. In addition, several global players have set up their manufacturing facilities in the region, especially in China and India, to cater to the demand from numerous end-use sectors and to gain cost advantages.

Central and South America is expected to register significant market growth over the forecast period. The region offers tremendous potential and opportunities owing to the high growth of the construction and oil and gas sectors in developing economies such as Brazil and Argentina. The region is expected to gain economic recovery in Brazil and other countries, which is projected to contribute to the steady growth of the market in this region over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Dust Control Systems Market

Major players in the market include Nederman Holding, Illinois Tool Works, Dust Control Systems, Duztech AB, Donaldson Company, Heylo, Beltran Technologies, Spraying Systems, Dust Control Technologies, and Sly Filters. These companies are engaged in providing an extensive product range and customized equipment.

Advanced research and development operations of market participants have led to extremely innovative designs, which has optimized the adoption of dust control systems. Major players are aiming at strategic mergers and acquisitions of small- and medium-scale companies to enhance their product offering. Hence, an intense competitive rivalry is anticipated among players in the coming years.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Wet

Wet scrubbers

Wet electrostatic precipitators (WEPS)

Dry

Bag Dust Collectors

Cyclone Dust Collectors

Electrostatic Dust Collectors

Vacuum Dust Collectors

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Construction

Mining

Oil & gas

Chemical

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

