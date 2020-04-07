Drugs For Immunotherapy Market 2020 Industry Growth, Emerging Trends With Top Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.April 7, 2020
The Business Research Company’s Drugs For Immunotherapy Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The drugs for immunotherapy market consists of sales of immunotherapy drugs. Immunotherapy drugs help the immune system to fight cancer by stimulating the immune system of the body and generate an immune response aiding the production of antibodies.
The immunotherapy drugs market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally. The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. The rising incidences of cancer are expected to increase the demand for immunotherapy drugs driving market growth.
Drugs For Immunotherapy Market Segmentation
Drugs For Immunotherapy Market By Type:
Monoclonal antibodies
Interferons
Interleukins
Vaccines
Checkpoint Inhibitors
Others
Drugs For Immunotherapy Market By Therapy Area:
Cancer
Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Others
Drugs For Immunotherapy Market By End User:
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Some of the major key players involved in the Drugs For Immunotherapy Market are
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Novartis AG
Amgen, Inc.
AbbVie, Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
