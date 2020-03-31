Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Industry Analysis By End-User, Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies

Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Industry Analysis By End-User, Hospital, Retail, and Online PharmaciesMarch 31, 2020
TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market consists of sales of erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs and related services. Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or keep up penile erection in men.
Drastic increase in the number of chronic diseases drives the erectile dysfunction drugs industry. Erectile dysfunction is mainly caused by chronic diseases resulting from sedentary lifestyle such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. According to WHO, prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to grow by 57% by the end of year 2020. Prevalence of chronic diseases increases the chances of erectile dysfunction among men, thereby driving the erectile dysfunction drugs market.
Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Market Segmentation
By Drugs:
1. Sildenafil Citrate
2. Mirodenafil
3. Vardenafil
4. Tadalafil
5. Udenafil
6. Stendra/ Spedra
7. Lodenafil Carbonate
By End-User:
1. Hospital Pharmacies
2. Retail Pharmacies
3. Online Pharmacies
By Mode of Administration:
1. Oral
2. Topical
3. Injections
The Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for erectile dysfunction drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.
Some of the major key players involved in the Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction market are
Eli Lilly and Co.
Pfizer
Bayer AG
Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
Vivus
