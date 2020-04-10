Drug Delivery Devices Market By Top Players, Latest Trends, Demand Analysis and Forecast to 2023 | Covid 19 Implications And Growth

The global drug delivery devices market was valued at about $1.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $2.1 billion at a CAGR of 9% through 2023.

The drug delivery devices market consists of the sales of medical devices and equipment that are used for delivering specific drugs to a specific part of the body to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases. The market includes the sales of the devices that are specifically made for delivering the specific drugs according to the various administration techniques such as oral drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, topical drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, transmucosal drug delivery and implantable drug delivery. Drug delivery devices used in various patient care settings such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, clinics and home care settings are included in this market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and other diseases is expected to drive the drug deivery devices market. According to the world health organization (WHO), by 2020, chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide, and that 71% of deaths due to ischemic heart disease (IHD), 75% of deaths due to stroke, and 70% of deaths due to diabetes will occur in developing countries. There are various routes of drug administration for medical drugs. The selection of the route depends on three factors which are the effect desired; the type of the disease and the type of the product. Currently the development of new drug delivery systems plays a major role in pharmaceutical industries.

Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

Drug Delivery Devices Market By Route Of Administration:

Injectable Drug Delivery

Topical Drug Delivery

Ocular Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Nasal Drug Delivery

Transmucosal Drug Delivery

Implantable Drug Delivery

Drug Delivery Devices Market By Patient Care Setting:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Drug Delivery Devices Market By Application:

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Others

Some of the major key players involved in the Drug Delivery Devices Market are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3M Company

Pfizer Inc.

Baxter International,

BD.

Novartis AG

Gerresheimer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

