Drug Delivery Devices Market Undertake Strapping Growth By 2020 With BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Antares Pharma; Novartis AG; 3M; Sulzer Ltd; Gerresheimer AG; Sanofi; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bayer AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Novosanis; MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG; Merck & Co

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Antares Pharma; Novartis AG; 3M; Sulzer Ltd; Gerresheimer AG; Sanofi; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Bayer AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Novosanis; MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Insulet Corporation; OraSure Technologies, Inc.; Enable Injections; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; SMC Ltd.; ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd. and Cipla

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1243.34 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 2070.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the constant innovations and advancements in the market resulting in product launches.

Market Definition: Global Drug Delivery Devices Market

Drug delivery devices are those medical devices and equipments that are used for dispatching the drugs into the human bodies and various systems. They are specifically made for dispatching the specific drugs according to the various administration techniques. These devices are used for the therapeutic treatments and entire recovery procedure.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally resulting in increased consumption of therapeutic drugs and therapies; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in the consumption of drugs and therapeutic pharmaceuticals because of the development and better nature of treatment associated with these drugs; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Increase in complications and expertise required in delivering therapeutics and drugs through these devices; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Drug Delivery Devices Market

By Route of Administration Oral Drug Delivery Solid Oral Drugs Tablets Capsules Powders Pills Liquid Oral Drugs Syrups Solutions Semi-Solid Oral Drugs Gels Emulsions Elixirs Injectable Drug Delivery Conventional Injection Devices (By Material) Glass Plastic Conventional Injection Devices (By Product) Fillable Syringes Pre-Filled Syringes Conventional Injection Devices (By Usability) Reusable Syringes Disposable Syringes Self-Injection Devices Needle-Free Injectors Autoinjectors Pen Injectors Wearable Injectors Other Injector Devices Topical Drug Delivery Liquid Formulations Solutions Suspensions Semi-Solid Formulations Creams Gels Ointments Pastes Lotions Solid Formulations Suppositories Powders Transdermal Products Transdermal Patches Transdermal Gels Ocular Drug Delivery Liquid Formulations Eye Drops Liquid Sprays Semi-Solid Formulations Gels Eye Ointments Ocular Devices Drug-Coated Contact Lenses Ocular Inserts Pulmonary Drug Delivery Metered-Dose Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers Nebulizers Jet Nebulizers Ultrasonic Nebulizers Soft Mist Nebulizers Nasal Drug Delivery Nasal Drops Nasal Sprays Nasal Powders Nasal Gels Transmucosal Drug Delivery Oral Formulations Buccal Drug Delivery Sublingual Drug Delivery Others Rectal Transmucosal Drug Delivery Vaginal Transmucosal Drug Delivery Implantable Drug Delivery Active Implantable Drug Delivery Passive Implantable Drug Delivery

By Patient Care Setting Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics Home Care Settings Others

By Application Cancer Infectious Diseases Respiratory Diseases Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Central Nervous System Disorders Others Endocrine Disorders Ophthalmic Disorders



