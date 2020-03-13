Drone Logistics and Transportation Market to Witness Steady Growth at 21.01% CAGR During 2020-2027 Including PINC Solutions,Drone Delivery Canada,DroneScan,Infinium Robotics,Matternet,Skycart

The drone logistics and transportation market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.20 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 29.06 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.01% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in commercial applications for faster delivery of goods is one of the major factors driving the growth of the drone logistics and transportation market. Growing e-commerce market is fuelling the growth of the drone logistics and transportation market. Eased regulations for the usage of drones for commercial purposes can be a great boost for the drone logistics and transportation market in the coming years.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

PINC Solutions,Drone Delivery Canada,DroneScan,Infinium Robotics,Matternet,Skycart,Skysense,Zipline International, Flirtey, Flytrex,Altitude Angel,AirMap,Uber

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 is a well-prepared market research study that offers profound understandings about the market focusing on the competitive landscape, geographic growth, segmentation and market dynamics, including drivers, constraints, and opportunities. The report offers historical information with future forecasts over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report analyzes some important aspects of the market such as market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players. Different marketing strategies are highlighted in the report that every marketer looks up to ace the competition in the global Drone Logistics and Transportation market.

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Warehousing

Shipping

Others

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Military

Civil and Commercial

