Downstream Processing Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2026

Global Downstream Processing Market was valued US$ 10.46 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 32.88 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.39 % during a forecast period.

The downstream processing market is segmented into technique, product, application, end-user, and region.

In terms of technique, downstream processing market is segmented into purification, solid-liquid separation, clarification & concentration. Based on product segment, downstream processing market is classified into chromatography columns and resins, filters, membrane adsorbers, single-use products, and other products. Further application, downstream processing market is divided into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, insulin production, immunoglobulin production, erythropoietin production, and other applications. In terms of end-user, downstream processing market is classified into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and contract manufacturing organizations.

Based on regions, the global downstream processing market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Downstream Processing Market

On the basis of product, the chromatography columns and resins segment accounted for the largest share of the downstream processing market. Columns and resins are the most important component of a chromatography system and are extensively used in the separation, recovery, and purification of components of a bioactive sample. The constant need for newer and different types of columns and resins is likely to fuel market growth.

Based on application, Antibodies are one of the most predominant modalities offered by the biopharmaceutical industry today. Moreover, as antibiotic resistance is on the rising, there is an increase in demand for the development of antibodies that act against resistant strains. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for downstream processing for antibody production at industrial scale.

The rapid growth of the biotechnology sector is one of the key trends boosting the demand for downstream processing market. This is majorly due to the high adoption of biotech processes in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and bio-services industries. In addition, developments in the field of gene therapy and genetic engineering are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

The high cost of instruments used in downstream processing is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

On the other hand, patent expiration of blockbuster biopharmaceutical products represents significant growth opportunities for the key players in the downstream processing market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global downstream processing market, followed by Europe. North America is the world’s largest pharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research. Rising quality requirements have emphasized the need for advanced bioproduction technology in this region.

Key player’s operating in global downstream processing market are 3M Company, Repligen, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Lonza Group Ltd, Corning Corporation, Ashai Kasei, Dover Corporation and Ferner PLC.

