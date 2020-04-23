DNS SERVICE MARKET UPCOMING SCOPE AND CHALLENGES 2026 BY TOP KEY PLAYERS DNS SERVICE MARKET ARE AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC; CLOUDFLARE, INC; GOOGLE; ORACLE

The DNS Service research report assists the consumer to figure out the actual outcomes of significant market players. It is a thorough study of new advances and expectancy in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global DNS service market are Amazon Web Services, Inc; Cloudflare, Inc; Google; Oracle; VeriSign, Inc.; Akamai Technologies; CDNetworks Inc.; DNS Made Easy; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Neustar, Inc; NS1; DNSimple Corporation.; PowerDNS.COM BV; Comentum Corp.; GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC.; ClouDNS; Infoblox.; among others.

The DNS Service report aims to discover the technological advancements and investment opportunities in the market. It has an intellectual glare that offers authentic details regarding developing trends, economical and industrial policies, region wise industry formation, profitability and downside of company product.

Global DNS service market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.42% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

This DNS Service research report aid investors and organization to comprehend a scene of commercial progress and attributes of the market.

Segmentation: Global DNS Service Market

Global DNS Service Market By DNS Server (Primary DNS Server, Secondary DNS Server), Deployment Type (Cloud, On- Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industrial Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Government, Education, Other), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global DNS Service Market

The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising online presence of business on web world and growing trend of Ipv6 are the factor for the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Low cost of the DNS service will drive the market growth

Increasing awareness about protecting the websites from attacks will also accelerate the market

DNS servers provide fast internet connection, this factor will also enhance the market growth

Rising adoption by enterprises and service providers is another factor uplifting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Availability of free DNS providers will hamper the market growth

Risk associated with the information hacking will restrain the market growth

An interference with the service provider affects the client will impede the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2016, Oracle announced the acquisition of Dyn. By adding Dyn’s DNS solution, Oracle can expand their cloud computing framework and offers a one-stop Infrastructure-as – a-Service (IaaS) or Platform-as – a-Service (PaaS) to their business customers. This acquisition will enhance their market position and help them to provide better services to their customers

In August 2015, Cisco announced the acquisition of Open DNS. The purchase would accelerate Cisco’s Security Everywhere strategy by providing broad visibility, compliance, and cloud-based risk intelligence. This acquisition will help the company to combine their Cisco AMP Threat Grid with OpenDNS services which will offer customers with better visibility and protection

Competitive Analysis

Global DNS service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of DNS service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global DNS Service Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved