DNA Sequencing Market Revenue to Rise by CAGR XX% Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

DNA sequencing is a laboratory technique used to determine the sequence of a DNA molecule. Particularly, the arrangement of four nucleotide bases i.e. Guanine, Cytosine, Adenine, and Thymine can be identified by usage of various sequencing techniques available in the market.

Human Genome Project was the major step in this direction for analyzing the complete human genome sequence. Nowadays, the usage of DNA sequencing techniques has increased with several applications available in the field of medicines, agriculture, forensics, biological research, and others.

Starting from Sanger sequencing, the market is growing with significant pace with millions of sequencing analysis going done per day. This is all due to the technological expansion in this field which improves the speed, accuracy, fidelity and magnitude of sequencing methods.

Next generation sequencing is the latest technology in the field of sequencing. Some of the leading NGS platforms products available commercially includes Illumina (Solexa), Roche 454, Ion Torrent and SOLiD sequencing. Latest, third-generation DNA sequencing machines such as SMRT and Oxford Nanopore are available in the market which measures the real time addition of nucleotides to a single DNA molecule.

Oncology research is the key application area for DNA sequencing which is increasing the usage of sequencing techniques to detect the mutations. Key, Next Generation DNA Sequencing market players, includes Life Technologies, Illumina, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, Siemens AG, Pacific Biosciences, Eppendorf, Perkin Elmer, Tecan, and Thermo Scientific with different sequencer machine models.

Personal genomics and personalized medicines are becoming the future of healthcare and treatment. In addition to this, the future is also moving towards digital DNA data storage which is going to increase the use of DNA sequencing and innovation.

DNA Sequencing Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing trends of personalized genomics, growing demand for easy and fast clinical diagnosis, increase in the cancer research activities, high throughput technology, funding by the governmental agencies for research activities and landing up of various leading companies in DNA sequencing is expected drive the growth of DNA sequencing market.

However, expensive machinery, algorithmic challenges, repeat content, professional expertise and ethical issues are some of the challenges that restraints the market of DNA sequencing from growing.

DNA Sequencing Market: Segmentation

By Applications:

Forensics

Research

Diagnostics

Treatment analysis

Personalized genomics

By End User:

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical Industries

Hospitals

Diagnostic centres

By Techniques:

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Pyrosequencing

SBS (Sequencing by Synthesis) Technology

Sequencing by Ligation

Single molecule real time sequencing (SMRT)

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Oncology is one of the major segment for the usage of DNA sequencing. Cancer is more prevalent in US, Europe, and Australia due to increasing mutations and these countries and also developed, so the usage of DNA sequencing techniques is more in developed countries.

Moreover, these countries also spend more on research activities, so the market for DNA sequencing is growing progressively in these countries.

Some of the developing countries are also investing more these days on research activities like India and China, so they also make some of the market for DNA sequencing. But awareness of new techniques and innovation, technical expertise, etc. are some of the limiting factors in developing countries.

Based on geography, DNA Sequencing market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America is at the top in the use of high-throughput sequencers owing to availability of skilled professionals and growing innovation in the sequencing technology.

Europe is at its second position in overall DNA sequencing market share with growing focus on cancer research by CROs and biopharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the future because of the increasing government funds in the research sector.

Some of the key market players in the DNA sequencing market are Siemens AG, Pacific Biosciences, Eppendorf, Perkin Elmer, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Genia Corporation, Oxford Nanopore technologies, Roche Holdings AG, ThermoFisher Scientific and many others .

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

DNA Sequencing Market Segments.

DNA Sequencing Market Dynamics.

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016.

DNA Sequencing Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025.

DNA Sequencing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

DNA Sequencing Market Drivers and Restraints

The regional analysis includes:

Report Highlights: