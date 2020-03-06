DNA and Gene Chip Market Latest Research : Affymetrix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Perkin Elmer, Arrayit Corporation, Macrogen, Asper Biotech

This ‘DNA and Gene Chip’ market report contains consumer perspectives, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance, historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, growth of YOY and CAGR forecast data up to 2028. Included. DNA and gene chip reports include detailed analysis, competitive scenarios, numerous market leaders and business strategies, and SWOT analysis.As a result, more and more small players are providing quality tissue samples for research purposes. At the same time, their diversity and availability are booming commercially. Customization options are available to end users while selecting a culture. This customization is growing and attracting large biotech and pharmaceutical companies that are expected to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

DNA and Gene Chip Market is estimated to be at USD 15.05 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 11.60%. Some of the major players in DNA and Gene Chip Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Arrayit Corporation, Macrogen Inc., Asper Biotech, CapitalBio Corporation, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Microarrays Inc., MYcroarray, Oxford Gene Technology, TOSHIBA HOKUTO ELECTRONICS CORPORATION, Savyon Diagnostics, Applied Micro Arrays and bioMérieux SA.

DNA and Gene Chip Market Definition- A DNA gene chip or DNA microarray is a small chip implanted in a DNA molecule. DNA gene chip size is similar to stamp size. DNA microarrays consist of a set of microscopic DNA spots attached to a solid surface. All DNA spots consist of picomoles of a transparent DNA sequence known as a probe. These probes can be small parts or DNA elements of genes used to hybridize cRNA or cDNA samples (called targets) under stringent conditions. This powerful and diverse array is often used for genetic and medicinal research due to its ability to speed up the research process.

DNA and Gene Chip Market Trends/Driver- DNA gene chip technology shortens research time and is widely used for drug discovery and medical research. Medical staff can use DNA gene chips to measure thousands of gene expression levels simultaneously. Large-scale DNA / gene chip initiatives, growth in personalized medicines, increased demand for early cancer detection, and cancer diagnostics are driving the global DNA and gene chip market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 8.2 million people died of cancer worldwide in 2012. According to the American Cancer Society, about 300,000 men and 276,000 women died of cancer in the United States in 2012.

Market Segmentation: Global DNA and Gene Chip Market

DNA and Gene Chip Market By Type

Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

BAC (Bacterial Artificial Chromosome) Microarrays

DNA and Gene Chip Market By Product

Consumables

Instrumentation

DNA and Gene Chip Market By Application

Genomics,Genotyping,Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment,Agricultural Biotechnology,Drug Discovery,Gene Expression,Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Analysis,Toxicogenomics,Environmental Control,Proteomics,Other Applications,By End-Users,Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers,Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies,Academic & Government Research Institutes,Others

Regional analysis- Market is analyzed on global and region level, key important regions analyzed in the report are:

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

