2020 Disposable Hospital Supplies Industry Is Booming Worldwide | Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company and Cardinal Health Incorporated, Domtar Corporation.April 3, 2020
The Business Research Company’s Disposable Hospital Supplies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The disposable hospital supplies market consists of sale of disposable hospital supplies and related services. Disposable hospital supplies are products for one-time use only and include blood glucose test strips, procedure kits and trays, conventional syringes and needles, facemasks, prefilled syringes, isolation gowns and medical gloves.
The increase in demand for disposable hospital supplies to avoid contamination and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is driving the disposable hospital supplies market.
The hospitalized patients are susceptible to infections caused by various bacteria such as Staphylococcal infections and Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and therefore, use of sterile and unused hospital supplies is very important.
Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Segmentation
Disposable Hospital Supplies Market By Type:
Gloves
Drapes
Gowns
Needles
Syringes
Procedure Kits And Trays
Bandages
Disposable Hospital Supplies Market By Product Type:
Diagnostic Supplies
Dialysis Consumables
Radiology Consumables
Infusion Products
Incubation & Ventilation Supplies
Hypodermic Products
Sterilization Consumables
Non-Woven Medical Supplies
Wound Care Consumables
Others
Disposable Hospital Supplies Market By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics/Physician Offices
Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Research Institutes
Some of the major key players involved in the Disposable Hospital Supplies Market are
Abbott Laboratories
Bayer AG
Becton
Dickinson, and Company
Cardinal Health Incorporated
Domtar Corporation.
The disposable hospital supplies market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for disposable hospital supplies and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.
