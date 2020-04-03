2020 Disposable Hospital Supplies Industry Is Booming Worldwide | Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company and Cardinal Health Incorporated, Domtar Corporation.

The Business Research Company’s Disposable Hospital Supplies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The disposable hospital supplies market consists of sale of disposable hospital supplies and related services. Disposable hospital supplies are products for one-time use only and include blood glucose test strips, procedure kits and trays, conventional syringes and needles, facemasks, prefilled syringes, isolation gowns and medical gloves.

The increase in demand for disposable hospital supplies to avoid contamination and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is driving the disposable hospital supplies market.

The hospitalized patients are susceptible to infections caused by various bacteria such as Staphylococcal infections and Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and therefore, use of sterile and unused hospital supplies is very important.

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Segmentation

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market By Type:

Gloves

Drapes

Gowns

Needles

Syringes

Procedure Kits And Trays

Bandages

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market By Product Type:

Diagnostic Supplies

Dialysis Consumables

Radiology Consumables

Infusion Products

Incubation & Ventilation Supplies

Hypodermic Products

Sterilization Consumables

Non-Woven Medical Supplies

Wound Care Consumables

Others

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics/Physician Offices

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Research Institutes

Some of the major key players involved in the Disposable Hospital Supplies Market are

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Becton

Dickinson, and Company

Cardinal Health Incorporated

Domtar Corporation.

The disposable hospital supplies market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for disposable hospital supplies and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.

