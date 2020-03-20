DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE (DRAAS) MARKET 2020: SIZE, SHARES, TRENDS, STATISTICS, TECHNOLOGY GROWTH AND TOP COMPANIES LIKE MICROSOFT, SUNGARD AS, INFRASCALE, BLUELOCK | FORECAST TO 2025

The Global Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% by 2025. The market is growing due to rapidly developing technology which is coupled with demand from end use industries. The demand for Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) is primarily observed in Europe and North America.

Disaster recovery as a service allows enterprises to replicate data and application in order to ensure operational continuity in the event of a disaster. Cloud computing and penetration of smart devices is anticipated to propel the market towards further growth. Emerging economies such as China and India are witnessing demand for Disaster recovery as a services.

This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market has been segmented based on service type, application and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is projected to lead the global Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market during forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Microsoft, Sungard as, Infrascale, Bluelock and Others.

Target Audience:

• Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) providers

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Service type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, application & service type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Market – Industry Outlook

4 Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Market Applications Outlook

5 Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Market End-User Industry Outlook

6 Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

