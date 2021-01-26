Digital Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $0.89 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 21.6% CAGR during the forecast period

The global “Digital Therapeutics Market” research report addresses the need for an industry- and economy-wide database beneficial for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability in the market. It provides critical information pertaining to both the current and projected growth of the market. It also draws focus on technologies, volume, materials & markets, and in-depth market analysis of the Digital Therapeutics sector. The study has a section dedicated to profiling the dominant companies in the market while providing their market shares.

Market Size – USD 0.17 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 21.6%, Market Trends – investments for research and development to explore newer sectors for application and launch of products with improved quality.

The Digital Therapeutics market intelligence study includes a separate section dedicated to crucial parameters like the pricing structure of vital feedstock and value chain analysis, along with the study of major suppliers of the raw materials. It also offers other pivotal information about the Digital Therapeutics market as part of a wide-ranging analysis of the supply chain, along with other aspects like prominent distributors and the consumer base.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Dthera Sciences, Omada Health, Propeller Health, Pear Therapeutics, Proteus Digital Health and Canary Health Inc.

Scope of the Study:

The report also evaluates other pivotal market aspects including revenue generated, demand and supply dynamics, market value, CAGR, pricing volatility, market share, import/export status, expenditure, and rates of production and consumption, among others. Numerous analytical tools have been employed in this report to predict the potential expansion of the market. The report gives market estimates derived by using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Digital Therapeutics market on the basis of type, disease type, application, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Software and mobile application

Hardware

Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Obesity

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Central Nervous System

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Prevention

Care

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Patients

Payors

Providers

Employer

Others

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Digital Therapeutics market:

Chapter 1: Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Digital Therapeutics, Applications of Digital Therapeutics, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Feedstock Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Value Chain Structure;

Chapter 3: Technical Data and Production Plants Analysis of Digital Therapeutics, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D, Technological Advancement, and Raw Materials Sources;

Chapter 4: Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapters 5 and 6: Regional Landscape that includes the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Digital Therapeutics Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapters 7 and 8: The Digital Therapeutics Segment Market Analysis (by Application), Profiling of Major Manufacturers of Digital Therapeutics;

Chapter 9: Growth Trend Analysis, Regional Analysis, Market Analysis by Product Type, Market Analysis by Application;

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Global Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11: Assessment of the consumer base of the Global Digital Therapeutics market;

Chapter 12: Digital Therapeutics sales channel, distributors, traders, suppliers;

Chapters 13, 14 and 15: Digital Therapeutics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, Research Methodology, and Sources of data collection.

