DIGITAL TEXTILE PRINTING INK MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY SIZE, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES, TYPES AND TOP MANUFACTURERS: MARABU, DOW CORNING, EFI, SENSIENT | FORECAST 2025

Digital Textile Printing Ink Market report also includes a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors with their analysis of SWOT. The report introduced the Digital Textile Printing Ink basics definitions, classifications, applications and market overview, product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Dupont

• Huntsman

• JK Group

• Kornit

• DyStar

• SPGprints

• BASF

• Jay Chemical

• …

No Of Pages: 137

Scope of Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market:

The price of digital textile printing ink is also decline in the past five years because of the market impact. Compared to the traditional printing process, the price of this ink is too high. The global grow margin is at about 40%, and after 2014, the grow margin decreased in a certain extent.

There are many manufactures of the digital textile printing ink in the world, the largest company occupy about 15% market share, mainly in the United States and Europe. DuPont and Huntsman stands for the industry’s development.

The price of products from USA and EU is higher than product produced in developing Country. The manufactures in China should strengthen technology research and development and produce best Digital Textile Printing Ink product.

Print-Rite and Lanyu have made a significant contribution to the development of Chinese Digital Textile Printing Ink industry. Just like Atexco in the printer manufacturing fields.

Market Segment By Type –

• Reactive Dye Inks

• Acidic Ink

• Paint Ink

• Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

Market Segment By Application –

• Silk/Wool Textile

• Nylon/Chemical Fiber Textile

• Cotton Textile

• Others

It expects that more and more manufactures enter into the digital textile printing ink field, the capacity and the production will be increasing fast, the growth rate is about 15% in the next six years.

The worldwide market for Digital Textile Printing Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.5% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 710 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

At present, the textile printing is still a large number of traditional technology, environmental protection, long design cycle, these shortcomings are increasingly prominent. So it provides a good opportunity for the development of this industry.

