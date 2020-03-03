Digital Still Camera Market 2020 Evolving Trends and Technology Demand | Top Key Players: Canon, Nikon, Sony, Pentax, Olympus

The Digital Still Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.9% over the next five years, will reach 6160 million US$ in 2024, from 6440 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Digital still cameras can store images on a variety of different media types, such as Smart Media, CompactFlash, and Sony’s Memory Stick. Some cameras even burn images to CD on the fly, or utilize small hard drives to store images.

North America was the second largest production market with a production value market share of 21.85% in 2012 and 20.97% in 2017. The Japan ranked the first largest market with the market share of 35.40%% in 2016.

North America was the largest consumption market with a consumption value market share of 32.08% in 2012 and 32.31%% in 2017. The Europe ranked the second consumption value market with the market share of 23.90% in 2016.

Digital Still Camera companies are mainly from Japan, the top three companies are Canon, Nikon, Sony, Pentax, Olympus, Fujifilm, Casio, Panasonic, Samsung, etc. Canon is the biggest manufacturer in the world. In 2016, Canon occupied about 20.67% of the global revenue market.

Although sales of Digital Still Camera brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Digital Still Camera field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Canon

• Nikon

• Sony

• Pentax

• Olympus

• Fujifilm

• Casio

Market Segment By Type –

• Built-in Lens Cameras (Point-and-Shoot)

• Interchangeable Lens Cameras (DSLR and MILC)

Market Segment By Application –

• Amateur

• Professional

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

