Digital Signage Market 2020 by Type, Application, Industry Growth, Technology, Trends, Investment and Business Opportunities to 2025

The undeniable spurt in marketing strategies to engage customer attention furthering sales is likely to bolster greater adoption of novel marketing strategies wherein retail and hospitality sectors are embarking on multiple touch points for garnering consumer attention. Adroit Market Research adds a new business intelligence report offering under the title, ‘Global Digital Signage Market Trends and Forecast 2019-25’ included in its burgeoning online data archive.

Key Players of Digital Signage Market

Key players in digital signage market include Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corp. (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sony (Japan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), BARCO (Belgium), Panasonic (Japan), Goodview Electronics (China), Scala (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Deepsky Corporation (Hong Kong), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Exceptional 3D (US), Daktronics (US), Christie Digital Systems (US), Intuiface (France), and BenQ (Taiwan).

Samsung Electronics focuses on providing digital signage solutions for new use cases from new product categories such as smart retail, infrastructure, and institutional applications. The company has enhanced its smart signage product portfolio by developing all-in-one software solutions that cover the full range of customer needs, including content creation and scheduling, interactive e-board presentations, and in-house hotel media management.

Digital signage is novel advertising tool to garner maximum consumer attention as B2B brands invest in innovative digital platforms to promote products via static and video content on digital screens. Enterprises across industries bank upon digital displays making digital signage a mainstream advertising medium. Digital displays find extensive inclusion across high consumer traffic areas such as hospitals, hotels and even retail outlets and busy roads. Digital signage as opposed to manual ones have a string of advantages such as convenient content editing methods to update relevant changes, besides also being visually more appealing. Developments as such are likely to rev up sales in global digital signage market in the coming years.

The digital signage market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in market. Increasing developments in the field of retail, transportation, public infrastructure, and corporate are expected to create a huge demand for digital signage. Owing to low labor cost in APAC, the overall cost of implementing any digital signage system is significantly low in this region. Therefore, APAC is considered one of the potential markets for the growth of digital signage. This provides an opportunity for companies to establish and grow in APAC. Also, continuous increase in manufacturing facility investments by industry giants such as LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and many others is propelling the growth of digital signage market in the region.

Japan based Sharp Corporation dealing in electronic products has recently upgraded its digital signage system with 4K ultra HD displays that renders interactive promotional content to lure customer attention. Factors as such are likely to steer multi layered growth in global digital signage market. Further in digital signage market, leading market participant SNA Displays has affirmed its collaboration with US based American Dream Meadowlands to install high end LED displays across the campus. The development is a vital one and is likely to flare up returns in the forthcoming years in global digital signage market.

Digital Signage Market Segmentation:

In this report, the digital signage market has been segmented into the following segments:

Digital Signage Market, by Offering:

Hardware Displays Technology Resolution Brightness Media Players Other Hardware Products

Software Edge Server Software Content Management System Others

Services Installation Services Maintenance & Support Services Consulting & Other Services



Digital Signage Market, by Product:

Video Wall

Standalone Display Kiosks Menu Boards Billboards Other Standalone Displays



Digital Signage Market, by Application:

Indoor

Outdoor

Digital Signage Market, by Vertical:

Commercial Retail Corporate and Broadcast Healthcare Hospitality Government, Command and Control Center

Infrastructural Transportation and Public Places Sports and Entertainment

Infrastructural Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Education

Industrial

Digital Signage Market, by Geography:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of APAC Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East Africa South America



