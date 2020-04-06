Digital Map Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global digital map market size was estimated at USD 5,630.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2025. The ongoing migration from personal navigation devices to smartphones and consumer-centric applications is expected to drive the growth over the forecast period.

The industry is expected to exhibit rapid integration of geomatics systems including mapping, Global Positioning System (GPS), and imagery, wherein key players would increasingly try to develop and launch multi-platform applications. In addition, the rapid speed at which the automotive sector has been adopting digital mapping applications for usage in self-driving cars is also instrumental in increasing the competition in the industry. The automotive applications are, however, not only related to self-driving cars but also extend to a range of other applications including fleet management, logistics control systems, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), to name a few.

The digital maps are more accurate in comparison to the printed maps and can be easily updated to perform user specific tasks. They constitute a key component of geospatial technologies such as Global Positioning System (GPS), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), geofencing, and remote sensing.

Recent developments in the digital map market including the acquisition of Nokias HERE by Daimler, Volkswagen, and BMW in 2015 and the investments by Apple to deploy sensor-based cars for mapping are a testament to the evolving structure of the industry. Though major players such as Google (for consumer mapping) and HERE (for automotive mapping in North America and Europe) have an edge in terms of technology deployed and collected database, many new players have been quite successful in the industry. However, the role played by open-data repositories such as OpenStreetMap and Open Addresses is also expected to be an important factor in shaping the competitive landscape of the market.

The digital map construction, however, includes a considerable amount of investment in terms of sensors, the technology employed for data collection, and the mode of data collection, which can limit the number of players entering the development segment. Yet, a large number of application providers who cater to niche segments and utilize novel techniques to build upon the existing data sets are expected to flourish over coming years.

Type Insights of Digital Map Market

Based on type, the market has been further segmented into GIS, LiDAR, digital orthophotography, aerial photography, and others. The GIS dominated the market in 2018 owing to the increasing usage in urban development and city infrastructure planning, disaster management, monitoring of natural resources, and in assessing the impact of environmental initiatives. The integration of traditional business analytics with GIS has also enabled corporates to effectively evaluate market demographics and develop their business intelligence systems.

The digital orthophotography and LiDAR are anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The use of LiDAR and orthophotography has improved the accuracy of analysis provided by digital mapping professionals, thereby reducing the costs associated with supply chain & logistics management, disaster management, and infrastructure development in several regions across the globe. Owing to various benefits afforded by these two technologies, they are the most widely used methods for data collection. However, the costs associated with LiDAR is one of the major hindrances in its deployment by emerging players in the market.

While LiDAR holds a considerable market share in the industry, Geographical Information Systems (GIS) have the largest revenue generation capabilities owing to the fact that information obtained on Google Maps, Apple Maps, Foursquare, and several other applications is acquired through GIS and GPS. Furthermore, the adoption of 3D modeling and digital elevation models is expected to further increase the use of these systems over the forecast period.

Usage Insights

The digital map market has been segmented into indoor and outdoor usage based upon the application of mapping techniques in various end-uses. The outdoor dominated the market in 2018 owing to the rising adoption of outdoor maps in the automotive industry, smartphones, and other portable electronic devices such as and tablets and laptops is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period. Outdoor usage includes the use of digital maps and navigation systems for product marketing, global networking, fleet management, land-based decision-making, environmental studies, disaster management, risk analysis, and other surveys.

However, the indoor usage segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by an increasing demand from indoor location-based service providers. While the indoor usage of digital maps in the early stages of development and adoption, its use will increase due to the growing demand for navigation navigate large and complex buildings. For example, more sophisticated indoor mapping technology has drastically improved the response time of safety for emergency services. It provides the emergency and disaster management teams with improved access to structure layout, points of entry and exit, and other critical information such of the entrance and number of floors, among others.

Services Insights

Based on services, the market has been further segmented into consulting, development, and management. The management services are further classified into data management and tracking and analysis. The management dominated the market in 2018 owing to rapidly increasing demand for collection, analysis, and representation of collated geospatial data. Management segment is expected to become the major revenue-generating venture buoyed by the demand from location-based services and solutions and hence is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the development segment forms the basis of the digital map value chain and constitutes a significant share of the market. The increasing number of companies integrating digital maps for conducting business analysis and generating market specific insights is anticipated to drive the demand for development services worldwide.

The industry service providers are also offer numerous other services including data processing, system infrastructure development, integration & licensing, end-use applications and web services. Several digital mapping service providers are also focusing on integrating digital maps into the customers systems to generate interactive and easily accessible digital maps.

Application Insights of Digital Map Market

Based on application, the market has been further segmented into automotive, military & defense, enterprise solutions, mobile devices, enterprise solutions, and government & public sector. The automotive segment dominated the market owing to the rapidly increasing demand for vehicle navigation and advancements in the field of connected vehicles. This can be also attributed to the renewed interest of automotive companies in introduction of autonomous cars as the future of mobility. The other key areas of automotive applications for digital maps include fleet management, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and logistics control system.

The automotive segment is also anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to the technological advancements in digital cartography and integration of smart displays in passenger as well as commercial vehicles. The mobile device segment also constitutes a major market for digital maps owing to the rapid growth in the number of smartphone users worldwide. However, the automotive sector has been the largest user of digital map technology.

The solution providers have been catering to a number of other end users that have an extensive use for geospatial data. However, the recent advancements in technology, such as Internet of Things (IoT), sensor networks, and artificial intelligence have opened up a plethora of new avenues for the development.

Regional Insights of Digital Map Market

The primary drivers of the digital map demand are the automotive and mobile devices end-use segments that largely influence the regional adoption of digital maps. As a result, the North American region dominated the global market in terms of revenue generated. This can be attributed to a large number of industry players situated in the region, a developed automobile sector, and the recent increase in mergers and acquisitions.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to rapidly demand for GIS systems, geospatial data, along with the related services in the region. The increasing usage of digital maps by the governments for rural and agricultural development, smart cities projects, and urban and transportation infrastructure development, among others, have emerged as the major regional growth drivers.

Furthermore, the rise in disposable incomes in Asia Pacific has led to a subsequent increase in demand for smartphones and cars. Additionally, the developing infrastructure in countries such as China and India have opened new business avenues for vendors, contributing to the markets growth. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of around 13.0% over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Digital Map Market

Key players operating in the industry are, ESRI, Inc., Google, Inc., DigitalGlobe, Inc., Apple Inc., HERE Holding Corporation, Getmapping PLC, Micello, Inc., and TomTom International B.V., among others. These companies are involved in various processes such as data collection, data processing, designing, and manufacturing of digital maps and cater to different end uses across the value chain.

Major strategies adopted by vendors include collaborations, new product developments, investments related to expanding capabilities, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & agreements, and investments in research & development, among others.With the advancements in technologies, companies have introduced web services and mobile applications for maps that provide detailed information and real-time updates to users. Mapping applications provide users information such as traffic congestions, multiple routes as well as greenhouse gas emissions associated with these travel routes. For instance, Autonavi Software Co. Ltd. introduced a new version of its mobile map application for the Android operating system.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Digital Map Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global digital map market report based on type, usage, services, applications, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million,Â 2014 – 2025)

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million,Â 2014 – 2025)

Indoor

Outdoor

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million,Â 2014 – 2025)

Consulting

Development

Management

Data Management

Tracking & Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million,Â 2014 – 2025)

Automotive

Non-Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

Military & Defense

Mobile Devices

Smartphones/Tablets

GPS

Enterprise Solutions

Government & Public Sector

