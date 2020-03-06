Digital Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide | Advantech Corporation, Cisco System, Eurotech

The Global Digital Logistics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Digital Logistics market are Advantech Corporation (Taiwan), Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), GT Nexus (United States), Infosys Ltd. (India), Digilogistics (Paris), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (United States), JDA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), SAP AG (Germany) and Siemens AG (Germany)

Digital logistic refers to web-based enterprise logistics applications for the centralized logistics information system. Digital logistic has high growth prospects owing to the increasing demand for modern business process management for replacing manpower with automated solutions to deliver quality services. For instance, recently in 2018, Monsanto an American agricultural and biotechnology company selected JDA Software, a supply chain and retail solutions provider to standardize its end-to-end transportation processes. Further, the growing e-commerce industry and technological advancement in the digital logistic industry expected to grow the market over the forecasted period.



Get Sample PDF with Latest Sales & Market Sizing Figures @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/28900-global-digital-logistics-market

Market Drivers

Rise in Adoption of IT Solutions for the Businesses

Increasing Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Digital Logistics

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Real-Time Predictive Analytics, Blockchain, and Cloud-Driven Technology for Digital Logistics

Restraints

High Initial Implementation Cost of Digital Logistics

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Digital Logistics from Emerging Countries

Growing E-Commerce Industry

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Concerns Regarding Digital Logistic System



If you are part of this market, then Get to Know how you are perceived in comparison to your competitors Advantech Corporation (Taiwan), Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), GT Nexus (United States), Infosys Ltd. (India), Digilogistics (Paris), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (United States), JDA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co (South Korea), SAP AG (Germany) and Siemens AG (Germany); Get an accurate view of your business in Global Digital Logistics Marketplace with latest study published by Advance Market Analytics.

Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as:

Type (Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Other), Application (Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, Others), Services (Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Other Services), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Government, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Science, Telecommunication and IT, Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing, Retail, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Others), Systems (Tracking and Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Electronic Data Interchange Systems, Database Management Systems, Fleet Management Systems, Order Management Systems)

The Global Digital Logistics Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player’s contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



If you need any specific requirement Ask to our Expert @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/28900-global-digital-logistics-market

For Consumer Centric Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis can be provided as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

Ø Consumer Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

Ø Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

Ø Customer Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

Ø Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Global Digital Logistics market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Digital Logistics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Digital Logistics Market:

The report highlights Global Digital Logistics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Digital Logistics, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Digital Logistics Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

To review full table of contents click here @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/28900-global-digital-logistics-market

Key Points Covered in Global Digital Logistics Market Study :

Global Digital Logistics Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Digital Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Digital Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Global Digital Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Global Digital Logistics Market Analysis by Type {Tracking And Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Database Management Systems, Order Management Systems, Other}

Global Digital Logistics Market Analysis by Application {Warehouse Management, Labor Management, Transportation Management, Others}

Global Digital Logistics Market Analysis by Services {Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Other Services}

Global Digital Logistics Market Analysis by Industry Vertical { Automotive, Government, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Science, Telecommunication and IT, Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing, Retail, Chemical, Oil and Gas, Others}

Global Digital Logistics Market Analysis by Systems { Tracking and Monitoring Systems, Information Integrated Systems, Electronic Data Interchange Systems, Database Management Systems, Fleet Management Systems, Order Management Systems}

Global Digital Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Global Digital Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis…………



Buy the PDF Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=28900

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like Complete America, LATAM, Europe, Nordic regions, Oceania or Southeast Asia or Just Eastern Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter