Digital Diabetes Management Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The global digital diabetes management market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period. Robust growth of the market is majorly attributed to increasing technological advancements and innovations in the field. The number of smartphones apps available for disease management has increased over the last few years and there are several apps available on web-based app stores that can help patients monitor their blood glucose levels.

Key factors driving the market include growing geriatric population, increasing disease incidence, and rising healthcare spending. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 425 million adults were living with diabetes in 2017 and this number is expected to reach 629 million in 2045. As digital technology is continuously advancing, the market is expected to witness a wide range of innovations in the field of diabetes, which could have the potential to change the way patients manage this disease.

Rapidly changing lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits are contributing to the rise in prevalence of diabetes worldwide. Obesity is also one of the major factors contributing to diabetes. According to WHO, more than 650 million people were obese in 2016 and this number is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The market for diet and weight management apps is showing great potential with increasing obese population, coupled with increasing awareness about the same.

Diabetes is a clinical condition wherein the inability of the pancreas to produce insulin causes increased glucose levels in the body. Diabetics face many daily challenges such as dietary restrictions and regular administering of insulin. The anytime-anywhere nature of digital technology enables patients to address their health issues by connecting with the healthcare team and sharing data. This is creating a digital ecosystem of data driven tools that can connect patients and their care team for better management of diabetes.

Product Insights of Digital Diabetes Management Market

Based on product, the market has been segmented into smart glucose meter, continuous blood glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps, and apps. Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems held the largest market share of just under 40.0% in 2018 owing to their compatibility with smart devices that serve as a display device. Moreover, they can also be set to send custom alerts to patients when certain glucose thresholds are reached.

The smart insulin pen segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period. The high growth rate of the segment is majorly attributed to increasing number of product launches in the field of digital healthcare and introduction of artificial intelligence. Many market players are focusing on innovating smart insulin pen to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, Companion Medicals InPen system, which was launched in December 2017, is the first FDA-approved solution that can connect with smartphone apps.

App Insights

By apps, the market is divided into digital diabetes management apps and apps for weight and diet management. The former segment captured the largest market share in 2018 and was valued at USD 173.0 million that year. The growth of the segment is majorly attributed to increasing preference of patients for these apps. Such apps allow continuous monitoring of blood glucose levels and are widely used by the elderly population as well.

The weight and diet management apps segment also holds a considerable share in the market owing to increasing awareness of chronic diseases such as diabetes and its related complications. These apps use advanced digital data analytics to allow healthcare professionals to provide patients with the best possible solution. Key factors driving this segment are improved health outcomes, reduction of error rates, and declining healthcare costs. This segment is expected to register a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period.

Type Insights of Digital Diabetes Management Market

Based on type, the digital diabetes management market has been segmented into wearable and handheld devices. Wearable devices held the largest market share and the segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is majorly attributed to technological advancements such as advent of artificial intelligence, growing adoption self-administering insulin delivery devices in diabetes management, and launch of new products such as closed-loop pump systems and smart insulin patches.

The handheld device segment accounted for a share of over 43.0% in 2018 and poised to witness stead growth over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to new product launches in the field. For instance, in June 2018, Insulet Corporation received FDA approval for its handheld dash system. The device is a touchscreen personal diabetes manager with Wi-Fi connectivity that allows the software to be remotely updated.

Regional Insights of Digital Diabetes Management Market

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the market in 2018 driven by increasing penetration of smart consumer devices and innovation in AI-based services. Furthermore, the region is in the next stage of digitization of concepts such Internet of Things, big data, machine learning, and robotics. Thus, these digital technologies are expected to propel the regional market during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to capture a considerable share over the forecast period owing to novel product launches and presence of key players in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing to new product launches and a large diabetes population base. Currently, over 230 million people are living with diabetes, accounting for approximately 55.0% of the global population. The region is also witnessing many product launches. For instance, in May 2019, Roche Diabetes Care India introduced its Integrated Diabetes Management Solution (IDMS) program in India with the launch of Accu-Chek Instant blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system and the My Sugar app. The combination marks the entry of next-generation BGM systems.

Market Share Insights of Digital Diabetes Management Market

Some of the prominent players are Abbott Laboratories; Medtronic plc; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bayer AG; Lifescan, Inc.; Dexcom, Inc.; Sanofi; Insulet Corporation; Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag; and B Braun Melsungen AG. These players are focused on adopting new technologies and introducing advanced products in order to offer better services to their customers and to strengthen their presence in the market. For instance, in June 2018, Medtronic Plc, along with its technology partner IBM Watson Health, launched the Sugar. IQ smart diabetes assistant. This intelligent app is designed to improve daily diabetes management.

