Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market 2020: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation| Hologic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Carestream Health, FUJIFILM

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market is expected to gain market growth at a potential rate of 12.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Competitive Analysis:

Market Definition: Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market

Surging volume of patients suffering from breast cancer and breast associated disorders is expected to have a significant impact on the demands for digital breast tomosynthesis based technology, products and solutions. Another impactful reason for the increased usage of digital breast tomosynthesis has been the increased innovations and advancements of technologies provided by the different market players currently established, they are focused on constant upgradations of technologies to improve the quality of healthcare being provided to the different patients.

Prime example of this focus can be witnessed is with the launch of FUJIFILM Corporation’s subsidiary FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation announced the launch of “Tomosynthesis Biopsy” for their ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system in July 2019. The upgraded option utilizes tomosynthesis technology guidance for the determination of coordinates of suspicious lesion in breasts. This combination provides better quality of health care as it can be used for better diagnosis and medical care treatments based on this diagnosis.

List of the Leading Companies that are operating in the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market are: Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Corporation, PLANMED OY, General Electric Company, Varex Imaging Corporation, GMM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IMS GIOTTO S.p.A., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Metaltronica S.p.A., Shimadzu Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Trivitron Healthcare among other players domestic and global.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Scope and Market Size

Digital breast tomosynthesis market is segmented of the basis of product and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the market is segmented into 2D/3D combination systems and standalone 3D systems.

The global digital breast tomosynthesis market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, diagnostic centres and others.

By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

