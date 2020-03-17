Digital Advertising Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

GMD predicts the revenue of global digital advertising market to reach $664.7 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.29%. The digital ad is becoming the lion’s share in the whole pie of media advertising.

Highlighted with 72 tables and 73 figures, this 156-page report “Global Digital Advertising Market by Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated if necessary before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Mobile Ad (further divided into In-APP and Mobile Web by channel)

• Desktop Ad

• Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Digital Display Ad (further split into Programmatic Transactions and Non-programmatic Transactions by purchase method)

• Internet Paid Search

• Social Media

• Online Video

• Others

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Media and Entertainment

• Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

• Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

• Telecommunication IT Sector

• Travel Industry

• Healthcare Sector

• Manufacturing & Supply Chain

• Transportation and Logistics

• Energy, Power, and Utilities

• Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions or countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and key national/local markets by Platform, Ad Format, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

