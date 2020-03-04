Dietary Supplements Market Value Strategic Analysis | Key Players Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle Group, NBTY, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer

The Dietary Supplements report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The report has been generated by taking into thought several aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be listed as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This Dietary Supplements market research report is of great importance for superior decision making and achieving competitive advantage.

The Global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to reach value of USD 280.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Dietary Supplements Market, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino acids, Enzymes, Other supplements), By Mode of Application (Capsules, Powder, Liquids, Soft Gels, Gel caps), By Functions (Additional supplement, Medicinal supplements, Sports nutrition), By Category, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Dietary Supplements Market Research Report 2019-2026

Market Definition: Global Dietary Supplements Market

Increasing consumer interest towards healthy diet has increased the rate of higher food ingredients with potential health benefits. Nowadays consumers are becoming more conscious of their diet. Over the past few years, the adoption rate for the fast foods along with the sedentary lifestyle in evolving economies such as China and India has led to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, consumers among high socio-economic and upper-middle-class income groups are expected to observe the nutraceuticals including dietary supplements as the alternatives to prescribed drugs. According to a survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in 2014, the majority of adults in the U.S. took dietary supplements in their daily food intake. According to the same survey, it was found that around 68% of adults in the U.S. use dietary supplements; and out of this, around 50% of the consumers are regular users. Many of the top firms have long been involved with export markets and have built brand recognition in foreign markets. In the year 2018, Amway is a leading dietary supplement producer in U.S. The company has launched new product under brand name Double X™ Food Supplement. The company also has food and beverage lab where nutrition meets delicious to increase sales of dietary supplements.

Top Key Players:

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing costs of healthcare,

Medical conditions or doctor recommendations, growing awareness

Growing demand in new supplements

Stringent regulatory policies for dietary supplements in few end-use industries

Market Segmentations:

Global Dietary Supplements Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Mode of Application

Functions

Category

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Vitamins,

Minerals,

Amino acids,

Enzymes,

Other supplements

By Mode of Application,

Capsules,

Powder,

Liquids,

Soft gels,

Gel caps.

By Functions

Additional supplement,

Medicinal supplements,

Sports nutrition.

By Category

Infant dietary supplements,

Children dietary supplements,

Adult dietary supplements,

Pregnant women dietary supplements,

Old-aged dietary supplement.

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Dietary Supplements Market

The global dietary supplements market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dietary supplements market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

